MUGGIO’ (Mb)

Pavia conquers Muggiò thanks to a goal from Principe in the 18th minute of the first half and conquers the solitary top of the standings with a point ahead of a quartet made up of Oltrepo, Club Milano, Verbano and Calvairate. Proof of concreteness of the Azzurri who do not hesitate to close themselves to protect the small advantage. The Pavia at the end celebrates an important success and won through gritted teeth resisting even in the 7 ‘of recovery resisting the forcing of the hosts.

Compared to the match against Ardor Lazzate, as expected Mr. Tassi has striker Lucas Garcia play from 1 ‘, making his debut in the opening eleven after a long pre-season stop due to injury. The other novelty is the use of Ammirati as a left winger. In the first 15 ‘ball possession of Muggiò who collects, however, only corner kicks. Then Pavia passes from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 and takes the game in hand, hitting the first lunge in the 18 ‘: from the middle of the field Sarzi launches for the insertion of Principe who with a lob slips the goalkeeper Dal Buono, desperate outgoing. Ruthless Azzurri in putting in speed the opposing rearguard. At 27 ‘Pavia is still dangerous: Garcia’s diagonal assist for Principe who ends slightly out of proportion. On a free kick from the right, practically a short corner kick, another treacherous conclusion from the edge of Ammirati and the ball deflected for a corner by the defense of Muggiò.

Calvi close to doubling

The second half opens with Pavia close to doubling with a great shot from Calvi that hits the post and on the riveted Principe loses the right moment to reiterate on the net. At 24 ‘Muggiò’s long offensive action ended at the near post by Personé, but the blue goalkeeper Cincilla was not surprised. Pavia comes back dangerously in the middle of the second half and suffers, while replicating on the counterattack with Garcia who defends the ball well and then on Giani’s shot the Azzurri earn a corner. At 34 ‘the Muggiò is saved in extremis on a loose ball in the small area deflected by Bigotto and rejected by the intervention of the goalkeeper Dal Buono. At 50 ‘of the recovery in full recovery, Chinchilla’s miracle that saves the result: Personé’s side for the conclusion of Tremolada and the blue extreme once again decisively closes the way of the goal to the hosts.

“A concrete Pavia not made up of first women, but solid, a united group that fought until ’97 – said Maurizio Tassi at the end of the match – But let’s immediately think of Wednesday’s match at Fortunati against Solbiatese (8.30 pm) from face down to earth ». –

ENRICO VENNI