PAVIA

The protagonist of the victory of Muggiò last Sunday in Broni for 2-1 over the Oltrepo is Manuel Personè, striker of the Brianza and protagonist last year of the winning ride in the promotion of the club. With the brace that allowed Muggiò to impose himself on the Oltrepo (first goal in an overhead kick, second on a penalty) Personè has already risen to 5 goals in this start of the season in just 3 league games and leads the top scorer in the group A of Excellence. Opponent that the Azzurri defense with the Concina-Ioance duo will have to “cancel”, confirming that the rearguard is one of the strengths of mister Tassi’s Pavia.

But in addition to Personé in the Muggiò squad there is also a former blue, the 2001 class Riccardo Moratti, last year at Pavia and in his first year not as an under. Among the most experienced players of Muggiò are Stefano Baldan, former Ardor Lazzate; and Matteo Marinoni, who arrived from Base 96 Seveso, strengths in midfield. Surely the goal of the Brianza, who should line up with a 4-2-3-1 with Personè at the end of the attack, is to confirm themselves in the category. Definitely a prolific team since in three games they have always scored 2 goals per game. On the first occasion, however, Muggiò started in the 2022-23 tournament by being defeated 4-2 by Magenta, while then, again with a score of 2-1, they won at home with Sestese and then on Sunday in Broni. Therefore, for Pavia it will be a good test scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) at the Superga stadium in Muggiò in the fourth season, where the Brianza players return after playing the first few days in Verano Brianza; and that will open the triptych that will see the blues engaged, then, in the midweek shift on Wednesday at Fortunati with Solbiatese and then away on Sunday 2 October in Cantù. Three races of this tour de force of the championship of Excellence which will see already 6 races in the first month, one third of the first round. And with another 9 points available, a very short ranking today could take on a clearer physiognomy, highlighting which candidates for the high areas will be able, in this first phase of the season, to confirm their top ambitions in a very long time and with a total of 34 races. . –

ENRICO VENNI