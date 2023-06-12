Pavoletti performs the miracle against Bari

Il Cagliari is the third team promoted in A league. In the final comeback of the playoff played at San Nicolathe Sardinian formation has beat Bari 1-0 with a network in the recovery of Pavoletti which is worth promotion to the top flight after the first leg played in Sardinia ended 1-1.

A great Pavoletti decides

Clamorous at San Nicola: the Cagliari beats Bari 1-0 and returns to Serie A. To decide is a goal of Pavoletti at 94′, entered at 90 ‘. Yet another miracle of Rainier, who took a struggling team and brought them first to ai play off and then in serie A. It was Cagliari who played the match, aware of having only victory as a favorable result. In the first half the crossbar and above all a super Caprile they deny the goal to the guests.

In the second half the pace is slower. When i Bari fans, outstanding in the stands, were ready to celebrate here comes the Pavoletti’s winning paw, just entered as move almost of Ranieri’s desperation, well served by the cross of Zappa.

At the end of the game everyone cries: the first is just Ranieri of joy (who among other things goes under his own curve to ask his fans not to insult defeated opponents), while they are bitter tears, very bitter for the Apulians.

In Cagliari it’s a big party

Immediately after the final triple whistle from referee Guida, the party for the promotion exploded in Cagliarialmost arrived unexpected now, thanks to a goal in full recovery from Pavoletti. Thousands of Rossoblù fans immediately reached Largo Carlo Felice and Piazza Yenne, where the statue of Carlo Felice is located, the place of all the celebrations of victories of Cagliari since the historic championship. And it was big party at the Fair, where it was set up big screen which he gathered 4,500 people. A square exploded in the 94th minute when Pavoletti he bagged up cross of Zappa. Car caravan with red and blue flags and haywire traffic and all in the direction of the center. The party was great. Cagliari, after only one year of purgatory, is back in Serie A. Great credit goes to a gentleman named Ranieri.

A long weeping

At the end of the match, the rossoblù coach exploded to cry. Of joy. At the end of the match Claudio Ranieri, back on the Cagliari bench in the current championship, was unable to hold back his tears. Great is the joy of what he has done for a team and a city to which he has always been linked. As much as he managed to give to the fans and the Sardinians who will now appreciate him even more.

A bright career

Conquering Serie A with Cagliari will not give the same emotions as the Scudetto in the Premier League but for Claudio Ranieri it is a new milestone that enriches his luminous career (with the sixth jump in category): the Roman coach, overturning the pro Bari predictions fueled by the outcome of the first leg (equal to Unipol Domus), secured the promotion (after only a year in cadet purgatory) by conquering the San Nicola, packed with over 58 thousand spectators, thanks to a winning turn in the recovery of Pavoletti (at 49’st) on percussion by Zappa (favored by the double uncertainty of Maita and Zuzek). The coach’s tears at the end of the match are a sign of how much this match was felt. Decisive in the play-off race and in the two finals was Ranieri’s ability to always keep his team in tension, fully within the challenges, thanks to a shrewd tactical management and grafts in the second half that exalted the greater rate of experience of his team. The result of the first leg, in fact, had shown the Sardinians in physical difficulty, while in Bari there was a reaction of temperament and rationality. Thus was consecrated the run-up of Deiola and his companions, who with a mix of young talents (Luvumbo above all) and expert footballers (Lapadula and Pavoletti), he crossed the category with personality after an uninspiring start and a change of coach (Ranieri took the place of the exonerated Liverani). The presidency of Tommaso Giulini manages to materialize the miracle of a rise to the top flight in just one year, with a valued player base and the sensation of having found an expert and successful helmsman in Ranieri, celebrated by the thousand Cagliari supporters who have come to Puglia. The Bari of the De Laurentiis has seen the combination of the Napoli scudetto and red and white promotion fade away three minutes from the end of the match: a record night with the new attendance record in the Spaceship, 58,206 spectators, was not enough to realize the dream of the unscrupulous newly promoted, who finished third at the end of the tournament. Great is the regret for Di Cesare and his companions who thanks to an excellent Caprile between the posts had defused all the chances built up by the Sardinians (in the second half he had rejected a Dossena), while Folorunsho in the 38’st minute had come close to taking the lead with a shot from the crossbar. After the disappointment, the Apulians will have to restart by treasuring their mistakes and capitalizing on a sporting following that makes San Nicola one of the busiest stadiums in Italy.

“An indescribable joy”

“I want to thank the boys, I cry because I hear this game, it’s an indescribable joy“, thus the Cagliari coach, Claudio Ranieri, to the microphones of Sky. “Everyone has contributed to this promotion, even those who have not played”, added the Sardinian coach who let himself go to a long cry at the final whistle Ranieri – who had taken Cagliari before Christmas in 14th place in Serie B, bringing them back to Serie A – is no stranger to business: he led one of football’s most epic fairy tales from the bench, the 2015 Premier League victory – 16 of the greatest outsider ever in the English league, Leicester (who were relegated just this year). “The doubt about coming to Cagliari was about not succeeding in the company – he added – Coming back here and not making it would have been a defeat huge. Cagliari has allowed me to fly in my career, in Italy and in Europe. There are guys in this team with big hearts. We have a whole people who push us”.