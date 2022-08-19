The left-back born in 1999, who transferred to the German team on loan until June, presented himself at the press conference

As the team continues to prepare the match against the Sampdoriaafter winning 3-0 on his debut against Sassuolothe market for Juventusis constantly evolving. The latest hit in chronological order was Filip Kostic fromConcord Francoforte. And precisely in the context of the negotiations for the Serbian winger, the deal that led to Luca was born a little by surprise Pellegrini to do the reverse, moving to Germany on loan until June 2023. The left-back born in 1999 today presented himself in Press conference. These are his first words: “My first impressions are very positive. In the meantime I have met all the staff. Everyone is very hospitable. I am happy to be here”.

On the new signing of Juve: “Kostic was very successful here. I will try to continue on that path. The objectives are unchanged and I will do everything to make sure we reach them “.

The reasons for choosing to move to Frankfurt: “I spoke to the sporting director and the coach and I was immediately very impressed. I also had other requests, but within a few days I decided to come to the Eintracht. It was completed relatively quickly “.

The role on the pitch: “My job is to always be ready and to make my team’s way of playing. The exact location is not that important. If the coach says we need a goalkeeper, I’m ready to play on goal too“.

He also found an old acquaintance: “I only knew Onguéné here, due to our short time together in Genoa. But I’ve been following Eintracht since 2018 and saw what they got. I am very impressed with the club “.

The championship: “It’s my first year abroad. Sure, there Bundesliga Everyone knows it, even if I don’t know it as well as Serie A. But I know that the matches here are a bit more physical than in Italy“.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

