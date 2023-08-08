Home » PGA Tour: FedEx Cup returns to 36-event season and a record $25m for play-off winner
PGA Tour: FedEx Cup returns to 36-event season and a record $25m for play-off winner

PGA Tour: FedEx Cup returns to 36-event season and a record $25m for play-off winner

Justin Thomas finished in a tie for 12th at the Wyndham Championship and will not take part in the 2023 play-offs that start with the St. Jude Championship on Thursday

The PGA Tour says the FedEx Cup will return to a 36-event season in 2024 and the play-off champion will receive a record $25m (£19.5m) bonus.

The season will tee off in January and conclude in August, with 70 players advancing to the play-offs.

In June, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreed to a shock merger with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund [PIF].

However, the framework of the agreement with LIV Golf, which is funded by the PIF, remains unresolved.

The $25m bonus is an increase from the $18m (£14m) that will be paid out to this year’s FedEx Cup champion.

In 2022, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times after a remarkable last day at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship.

Three play-off tournaments culminating with the 30-player Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia will determine the winner.

Jon Rahm is on top of the leaderboard heading into the 2023 play-offs which begin on Thursday, but Justin Thomas suffered heartbreak on the final hole at the Wyndham Championship to miss out on a play-off spot by one shot.

The 2024 season, which begins with The Sentry in Hawaii, will also feature eight “signature” events with a limited field.

Those include three player-hosted invitationals – The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial – which will have a 36-hole cut and increased prize money.

The other five – The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship – will have no cut.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said the new schedule will offer fans the chance to see top players competing against each other more regularly.

