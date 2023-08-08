Prosecutor’s Office alert for femicide cases

Andrés García Ricci, was captured as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of Luz Mery Tristán, the businessman was the sentimental partner of the fatality, and his apprehension occurred after a police patrol was alerted to a heated discussion in the couple’s home .

The events, which are the subject of investigation, would have occurred inside his home, located in a luxurious condominium on the road that connects Cali with the Cristo Rey hill.

The Attorney General is monitoring the case.

Faced with the crime of the skater, the Public Ministry indicated that during this year it has established 17 special agencies, prioritizing 10 cases of gender-based violence in Valle del Cauca. Similarly, they added that they have reported 199 femicide risk alerts, derived from the assessments by Legal Medicine in the department.

The entity will advance follow-up on the actions of the competent authorities in the clarification of the facts and guarantee of access to Justice; Therefore, it will assign a special agency for criminal intervention, in the prosecution and investigation process.

Likewise, the Attorney General’s Office reiterated its call to society to defend the human rights of women, especially to the competent authorities so that timely attention to alerted cases and all complaints of gender violence is prioritized, guaranteeing the protection of women. victims and thus prevent the figures of femicide from continuing to increase in the country.

the tragic murder

The country was surprised after the femicide case of skater Luz Mery Tristán became known. As it was known in the couple’s home, some screams were heard, a fact that generated concern in the neighbors of the sector, precisely, one of them called the Police and reported what had happened.

In an official statement issued by the Metropolitan Police of Cali, it reports that they received a security alert from the condominium, as reported by the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) about a possible discussion and the presence of a lifeless body inside a house. .

Then when the agents arrived, they found inside the building, the lifeless body of the woman, who had shots from a firearm.

In the house, was Andrés García Ricci, who was the athlete’s spouse, being captured by the agents as allegedly responsible for the crime. Investigators also seized six weapons, two of which would be traumatic weapons and the other four firearms.

For his part, Cali’s Secretary of Security, Jimmy Dranguet, revealed that around 11:00 pm on Saturday, a source notified the authorities of a discussion that was taking place inside the house located in the El Mameyal sector.

They captured the couple

Ricci, stated that he had health problems after his capture, for which he was transferred to a care center in the city. From there he went online to attend the court proceeding, which was initially scheduled for after 5 pm on Sunday.

Likewise, the Secretary of Security stated that at the time the authorities entered the premises, this person was under the influence of liquor.

While the Cali Sectional Prosecutor’s Office filed the request to carry out the hearings concentrated against the captured man. To start this judicial process, we are waiting for the appointment of a judge and the search record of the house where the homicide occurred.

Luz Mery Tristán was born in Pereira, but grew up in Cali, the city that welcomed her for much of her life. By 1990, she won the world skating championship, which took place in Bello, Antioquia. Before her murder, the athlete served as director of a sports center, which bore her name.

Femicide figures

And it is that according to the Dynamic Report of Femicides Colombia, between January 1 and July 3, 2023, 321 cases of femicides have been registered in the country, of which 23 were in Antioquia and 18 victims of this crime in Cauca’s Valley. Likewise, according to what was reported by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, 1,608 cases of intrafamily violence (802 in the context of a couple) have been registered in the department of Valle del Cauca, and have been practiced in the year , 367 legal medical examinations of women, for alleged sexual offense. In Antioquia, the report recorded 1,572 cases of violence

