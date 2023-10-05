Home » Philadelphia 76ers, has James Harden decided to stay?
All-Star guard James Harden has arrived at Philadelphia 76ers training camp, according to ESPN. Harden, who was the subject of numerous transfer speculations during the off-season, now seems ready to start a new chapter in his career with the Philadelphia team.

Harden joined the team for the second day of practices under new coach Nick Nurse after missing both media day Monday at the team’s facility in Camden, New Jersey and the opening practice of training camp at CSU Tuesday.

Harden’s entry represents a significant signal for the 76ers, who aim to be protagonists in the NBA title race. “We are thrilled to have James on our roster. He is an MVP-caliber player and his presence will be critical to our aspirations,” a source within the 76ers organization said.

