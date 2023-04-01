The Philadelphia 76ers ended the Toronto Raptors’ last three wins in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday (local time). The Canadians were beaten 110:117 despite catching up. Jakob Pöltl scored in double digits with 14 points and ten rebounds. In addition, the 27-year-old Viennese recorded two assists in 33:25 minutes on the floor.

The Raptors were 24 points behind before the break and were trailing 57-77 at halftime. A comeback brought them up to 101:103 in the middle of the final section. However, the turning point did not succeed. Scottie Barnes scored 29 points for Toronto. In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid (25 points, 12 rebounds) and James Harden (23 points, 11 assists) were the best protagonists.

Scramble for the final playoff spots

In the race for play-in positions, the Raptors (38-39 wins) remain ninth. The Atlanta Hawks (107-124 with the Brooklyn Nets) are tied in eighth place. Chaser Chicago Bulls (37:40) has come closer with a 121:91 at the Charlotte Hornets. A double event awaits Toronto for the “Hornets”. It is played on Sunday and Tuesday.

In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets lost the top game in the NBA West at the Phoenix Suns 93:100 without the two-time “MVP” Nikola Jokic, who injured his right calf. Kevin Durant (30) and Devin Booker (27) were the top scorers on the winning side.

