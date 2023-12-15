Philips Personal Health Official Bench Partner di Milano Premier Padel P1 2023 – Sport Marketing News

After the public success of 2022, Cloud returns to the Allianz from 4 to 10 December Milan Premier Fell P1, the appointment with the circuit governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). On the occasion of the tournament, which among the novelties includes the women’s draw, Philips decided to take part in the event as Official Bench Partner with its flagship product for men’s shaving Philips Shaver Series 9000.

“We are proud to participate in one of the most important annual events on the sporting scene, in which the strongest Padel players in the world will take part,” he says Simone Marcucci, Media, PR & Influencer Marketing Manager – Philips Personal Health Italy, Israel and Greece. “Our participation in the Milano Premier Padel P1 2023 tournament is an opportunity to once again underline the link between sport and wellbeing, sharing our ideals of constant innovation in personal care”.

