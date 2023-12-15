Resurrection announces Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon and more

A total of eighty-nine bands have already been confirmed to perform at this festival that will be held in the Galician lands of the June 26 to 29 and seventeen of them will debut in Spanish territory. The festival, once again, will be held in the town of Viveiro, Lugo.

The tickets for the first call were already sold out just a few hours after going on sale with only a few groups confirmed. Now, with the lineup complete, the rest of the season tickets will go on sale on Monday December 18 at 1 p.m. through the official website of the Resurrection Fest.

Complete list Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024:

Accept, Alice Cooper, Aneuma, Ankor, Astray Valley, Avenged Sevenfold, Babymetal, Bad Omens, Balmog, Bellako, Biohazard, Bob Vylan, Bokassa, Bolu2 Death, Bring Me The Horizon, Bruce Dickinson, Comeback Kid, Corey Taylor, Corrosion Of Conformity, Counterparts, Cro-Mags, Crypta, Crystal Lake, Death & Legacy, Death Before Dishonor, Delain, Donuts Hole, Dool, Dream State, Drug Church, Eivør, El Reno Renardo, Electric Callboy, Fallen At Dawn, Fear Factory, Finntroll, Frakture, Future Palace, Graveyard, Green Lung, Hanabie, Heretoir, Heriot, Hexis, High On Fire, Ihsahn, Imminence, Ithaca, Jiluka, Judiciary, Khemmis, Knosis, La Excavadora, La Inquisición, Lendakaris Muertos, Lovebites, MØL, Machine Head, Maybeshewill, Me Fritos And The Gimme Cheetos, Megadeth, Nakkeknaekker, Nashville Pussy, Noctem, Perpetual, Pest Control, Proudz, Rise To Fall, Royal Thunder, Slift, Sôber, Sandford Music Factory, Sanguisugabogg, Scowl, Shadow Of Intent, Slaughter To Prevail, Solence, Sons Of Aguirre & Scila, Speed, Sum 41, Teksuo, The Black Panthys Party, The Electric Alley, The Lizards, The Offspring, Urne, Winterfylleth, Worst y Zulu.