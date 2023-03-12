Home Sports PIERRE MINT | sportdimontagna.com
It had never happened before, but today the conditions were really prohibitive. The athletes were lined up on the starting grid when the planners, via radio, communicated the impracticality of the track at high altitude. The first ascent of 1000 m d+ had been canceled in advance, but the pouring rain, mixed with hail, the strong wind and the poor visibility did not guarantee the minimum safety conditions for athletes and volunteers.

Rightly so, every single competitor and insider took the news willingly and quickly returned to their lodgings. As for the race, the classification remains that of the second stage with the Italians Michele Boscacci – Davide Magnini leading the overall classification and the transalpine Axelle Mollaret – Emily Harrop with the final victory already in the pocket. With one eye on the sky and one on the weather apps, everyone looks forward to Saturday morning.

If the forecasts were to be confirmed, a drop in temperatures could in fact lead to up to a meter of snow on the slopes of the French Beaufortain. Stay tuned…

