Partly out of passion and partly out of savings, many people decide to make their own homemade fresh cheese.

A few basic elements and the same amount of manual skills can still give us an excellent product to put at the table. Everyone at home will compliment you.

Cheese, a healthy passion

There are several types of cheeses that can be healthy for the body when eaten in moderation and included in a balanced diet.

Lean cheeses, such as ricotta, cottage cheese and feta, contain less fat and calories than other types of cheese and are high in protein and calcium. Parmesan cheese is a hard cheese that contains less fat than other cheeses, but it's still rich in calcium and protein.

Additionally, it is a source of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a fat that may have beneficial effects on health. THE soft cheesessuch as brie and camembert, can be a good source of calcium and protein.

However, they are also high in saturated fat, therefore they should be consumed in moderation.

Fermented cheeses, such as kefir, Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are rich in probiotics, which can help maintain balance in the gut microbiome and improve digestion.

In general, it’s important consume cheeses in moderation as they often contain significant amounts of saturated fat and sodium. However, choosing low-fat cheeses, like the ones mentioned above, can help maintain a balanced and healthy diet.

Are there limits to the consumption of low-fat cheeses?

In general, it is recommended to limit your daily intake of saturated fat to 5-6% of total calories. Because low-fat cheeses still contain some amount of saturated fat, it’s important to consider the total amount of saturated fat in your diet when consuming low-fat cheeses.

In general, moderation and variety are important when it comes to including cheeses in your diet. Opt for low-fat cheeses e balance them with other healthy foods can help maintain a balanced and healthy diet.

Homemade fresh cheese

A cheap and healthy solution is fresh homemade cheese and all we need are just 3 ingredients. Let’s see what ingredients it is and the processing to follow.

Ingredients:
2 L liters of good quality milk,
1 teaspoon of fine salt
1 a coffee cup of vinegar, preferably organic.

tight weave pass

wooden spoon 2 L liters of good quality milk,

1 teaspoon of fine salt

1 a coffee cup of vinegar, preferably organic. The preparation is very simple. After putting the milk and salt on the fire in a saucepan, wait for it to come to a boil.

At this point the vinegar is added to the milk and mixed with a wooden spoon. It will instantly change the look of the milk it will go to clot solidifying into small flakes.

Now place a fine-mesh strainer and a clean fine cloth in a bowl, remove all the cottage cheese with a slotted spoon and once done, close the cloth by squeezing out any whey still present inside.

We put our fresh cheese in a plastic package of the type in which ricotta is found in the supermarket and we compact it by pushing it with our hands.

To eliminate other liquid we place both below and above the “plastic stick”, some paper napkins and put in the fridge for a couple of hours, preferably overnight.

At the end, our fresh homemade cheese is ready to be served as you wish, with delicacies honey or dried fruit.

Is homemade cheese with vinegar and salt milk healthy?

Homemade cheese with milk, vinegar and salt can be healthy depending on your quantity and quality of ingredients used and how it is prepared.

Whole milk, used to make cheese, is a good source of protein, calcium, vitamin D and other important nutrients. However, it’s also high in saturated fat, so homemade whole-milk cheese may be high in saturated fat.

Vinegar is used for coagulate the milk and separate the solid part (the curd) from the liquid part (the whey). Acetic acid in cheese may be beneficial to health, as e.gcan help digestionbut only if the cheese is made with natural vinegarfree from additives or preservatives.

Salt is often used to season and preserve cheese, but theexcess salt in the diet it can increase the risk of high blood pressure and other diseases. So it’s important use salt in moderation.

In general, homemade cheese with milk, vinegar and salt can be an excellent source of protein and other nutrients, as long as it’s done with high-quality ingredients and consumed in moderation.