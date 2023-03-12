Through Decree No. 044 of March 11, 2023, the Mayor’s Office of the municipality of Pailitas, Cesar, mourned the death of Yeisson Jacome Jacome, president of the Community Action Board of the Nueva Granada neighborhood, and decreed two days of mourning.

The Decree signed by the President Carlos Javier Toro Velásquez, laments the death of the Community Leader Mr. Yeisson Jácome Jácome, which occurred on March 10, 2023; “Her spirit of him will live among us and keep his family together. We will remember him with great affection and admiration for the great heart that he displayed”



On March 11 and 12, 2023, they are mourning in the municipality of Pailitas, as a posthumous tribute to the commendable work of the aforementioned community leader.

Jacome Jacome, was shot dead in an alleged kidnapping attempt, when he was going to the ‘El Capitán’ farm, owned by his father in the village of San José, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Pailitas.

The 27-year-old man was traveling on a motorcycle with Duván Andrés Guarín Madariaga, being attacked by armed men who were driving a gray Chevrolet Corsa vehicle.

The community leader died at the scene, while Guarín Madariaga was seriously injured and is fighting for his life at the San Andrés de Chiriguaná hospital.



A CAPTURED

Once the events occurred, in record time, units of the National Police and the Army activated the Padlock Plan between the municipalities of Pailitas, Tamalameque, Pelaya and Curumaní, achieving the capture in flagrante delicto of Juan Carlos Carrascal Rueda, who was driving the vehicle. license plate BLD738 Chevrolet Corsa, which was identified by eyewitnesses to the event who saw the murderers escape in said car, reported Eduardo Esquivel, Departmental Government Secretary.

The official reiterated that a joint effort is being deployed between the public forces and the institutions, which through a Unified Command Post coordinate the actions deployed in the area to find the location of the other subject who managed to escape.

The news has caused a commotion in Pailitas, because he is a young person with a sense of belonging to his neighborhood and the municipality, said the Secretary of Government, Lilian Murcia, who added that until now it has not been confirmed if it was an attempt of kidnapping or theft, however, investigations are ongoing by the National Police and the Army.

He reiterated that Jacome was a leader of the urban area, a young man who was very helpful to the community. “We do not know if he had received threats due to the actions he followed, since this office does not have any complaints.”

The official warned that although there is no formal complaint in the agency she directs, some disturbances of public order are occurring in the municipality in which common crime has been intimidating some members of unions in the territory. This is being investigated by the competent authorities.

This would be the first assassination of a social leader in the department of Cesar in 2023. It should be remembered that last year the leader Uladi Emilio Vega García was murdered on February 10 in the municipality of Aguachica.

Likewise, the peasants Teófilo Acuña and Jorge Tafur on February 22, 2022 in the municipality of San Martín; and Jospe Luis Quiñonez, also a defender of the peasant sector on August 2 in the municipality of Tamalameque, according to statistics from the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz.

