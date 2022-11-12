the interview

Nicola Pietrangeli jumps on his chair, the legend of Italian tennis who in the years 1959-60 climbed the rankings becoming number 3 in the world. He is very surprised by the news of the maximum prize money for the Finals in Turin, announced by the president of the ATP. “Five million euros? A nice figure. I envy him. True, they all make a lot of effort but, of course, it wasn’t like that in my day. The world has changed and so has tennis. But, look, I think no one will be able to do it: that sum is for those who take the trophy while remaining undefeated. It will be very difficult ».

What tournament are you expecting?

“Very nice. Finally there are not only Djokovic and Nadal, Nadal and Djokovic. The prediction is very open. There are now many favorite players, at least six. It is difficult to say who will be the winner ».

Who are the most talented young people?

«I really like Ruud, the Norwegian, he is regular. And also Rune, the 19-year-old Dane who beat Djokovic at Bercy. We also have high-level Italians, it is a pity that they did not manage to qualify for the Finals due to physical problems. If it doesn’t break, our Sinner will rise high. Then Musetti, he is the one who plays best of all. He can become the strongest Italian. He is 20 years old: I was just starting at his age ».

In the past few years he said that today’s game is boring. Have you changed your mind?

«Well, is it like saying you prefer a black and white or color film? We cannot say, they are two too different eras ».

How do you see Djokovic?

«In my opinion he is still number 1. But he too is on the home straight. And Nadal is like the wounded bull who doesn’t give up. He doesn’t want to give up, it’s not a question of money, but of pride. Instead Federer was right to leave. But it was funny the idea of ​​Roger and Rafa playing doubles together. I would have liked to see them. ‘

Can you tell us a special episode from your career?

«When I lost in the final in Paris against Manolo Santana. At the end of the game I jump the net and can’t find anyone. How, I said to myself, where is Manolo? For the emotion he had passed under the net. The photos on the front pages of the newspapers were funny: I, defeated, laughed, and he, the winner, was in tears ».

The best memory?

“There are many. But I choose the second final in Paris, in 1960, the most painful. My feet were bleeding. And then the Davis Cup as a captain. Historic and unforgettable ».

About Davis. How do you see the Azzurri on November 24 against the USA in Malaga?

“It won’t be a walk in the park. We have to see how ours will be. If we play without Berrettini and Sinner it will not be easy, the Americans are tough. It’s a good bet ». –

