I just enjoy the Czech league and I’m quite sorry that I have to wait two weeks for the next round. Each match has a story that appeals. Sparta, who won over Hradec, certainly likes it all the most now. It wasn’t a great performance, but Letenští have three points and they caught up with Slavia, who failed to finish in Liberec. Pilsen lost to Bohemka and confirmed that it is definitely in a crisis and a blanket is lying on it. But I say straight away that I would not recall coach Bílek.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook