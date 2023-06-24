Pilsen showed a great finish in the preparation, Slovácko, Zlín and Olomouc are celebrating their wins

Pilsen footballers also won the second preparatory match for the new season. The third team of the last year’s top competition defeated the second division Dukla Prague 2:0 and followed up on Wednesday’s crushing victory 14:2 in Kolovč. In the final ten minutes they decided with goals from Jhon Mosquera and Rafia Durosinmi. Bohemians drew 2:2 with Chrudim on Saturday, striker Matyáš Kozák scored both goals for the kangaroos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

