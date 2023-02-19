On February 19, 2023, the 2022 Shenzhen Marathon (hereinafter referred to as “Shenzhen Marathon”) ended successfully. As the official strategic partner of this year’s Shenzhen Marathon and the only insurance sponsor, Ping An of China provided a comprehensive risk protection of nearly 30 billion yuan for all personnel participating in this event. And organize service teams such as “Ping An First Aid Runner Team”, “Ping An Fieldside Claims Team” and “Ping An Orange Photography Team” to provide warm and professional services to the staff and runners at the event site, and escort the Shenzhen Marathon smoothly held.

As of 14:00 on the 19th, about 40 runners went to the hospital for treatment with the assistance of Ping An’s “fieldside claims” team. According to reports, the “sideline claims team” adopts the innovative “insurance protection + sideline claims” model, and together with the official first aid team, is on standby at more than ten first aid stations along the route, coordinating green medical channels for injured runners, and arranging Priority free treatment.

All “orange” hot running, providing professional guarantee and voluntary services for large-scale events

As the sponsor of the Shenzhen Marathon for the sixth time and the sole insurance sponsor of the Shenzhen Marathon this time, Ping An has accumulated a lot of experience in Shenzhen Marathon event guarantee and service, and built a mature and complete sports industry risk protection system with professional capabilities. In terms of insurance, Ping An of China provided comprehensive insurance protection for all personnel participating in the Shenzhen Marathon, including public liability insurance, accidental injury insurance, accidental injury medical insurance, sudden acute disease medical insurance, sudden death insurance, etc., with a total coverage of nearly 300 billion.

(Ping An First Aid Runner Team)

(Ping An sideline claims team)

In terms of logistics support, Ping An and the organizer organized 400 volunteers to form service teams such as “Ping An First Aid Runner Team”, “Ping An Sideline Claims Team”, and “Ping An Orange Photography Team” to provide support for the runners at the event site. Provide warm event public service. On the track, “Safe First Aid Runners” wearing orange emergency vests were scattered among the selected teams at different paces, providing real-time medical assistance services to runners in need. Beside the track, the sideline claims team from Ping An Property & Casualty Shenzhen Branch brought the “insurance protection + sideline claims” model pioneered by China Ping An from the football field to the marathon track. The mission of “Ping An” and the official first-aid team are on standby at more than ten first-aid stations along the way. Once there is an emergency, the claim settlement work will be carried out immediately.

It is reported that 20,000 runners from 23 countries and regions participated in this year’s Shenzhen Marathon. The runners will start from the Civic Center and pass through Shennan Avenue, Shahe West Road, Wanghai Road and other routes. Realize self-transcendence in front of the landmark buildings that have witnessed the development of Shenzhen’s reform and opening up.

During the Shenzhen Marathon, multiple customer service platforms under Ping An, including Ping An Good Life APP and Ping An Jinguanjia APP, also launched a series of sports protection and health management activities, calling on everyone to actively respond to the national call for fitness for all, and actively participate in sports activities. Exercise for health and happiness.

Responding to the strategy of “Sports Power”, long-term support for marathon, tennis, football and other sports

Over the years, Ping An has always actively responded to the strategy of “accelerating the construction of a strong sports country”, fulfilling corporate social responsibility in a variety of ways, and helping the high-quality development of China‘s sports industry. In the field of marathons, Ping An has provided insurance protection and on-site services for Beijing Marathon, Shanghai Marathon, Shenzhen Marathon and other large-scale marathon events for many years. In the field of tennis, Ping An has supported the development of China‘s youth tennis career for ten consecutive years, cultivated tennis strength for the national team, and cultivated many outstanding world-class tennis players such as Wang Xiyu and Wang Yafan. In the field of football, Ping An has supported the development of Chinese football for ten consecutive years, guarding the women’s football players to break through all obstacles and break into the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and hopes to help the women’s teams of Ping An Hope Primary Schools in various places continue to enter bigger arenas.

Ping An of China stated that its long-term support for China‘s sports industry is also an important manifestation of Ping An’s adherence to the true nature of “finance for the people”. In the future, the company will continue to uphold the original intention of serving the national economy and the people’s livelihood, continue to help the development of China‘s sports industry with the professional ability of “comprehensive finance + medical health“, and contribute more to the construction of a strong sports country.

