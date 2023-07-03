Pins scattered on the roads of the Tour, the outburst of the cyclist Calmejane: “Idiots” – Corriere TV

“Idiots”. This is how Lilian Calmejane, a French cyclist, addressed the saboteurs they have dotted with pins in the last stretch of the second stage of the Tour de France, from Vitoria to San Sebastian. Several riders have complained of puncturing after their bikes hit pitons on the Jaizkibel climb. “Thanks for this kind of idiocy, I think I wasn’t the only victim of punctures, know that you can fall and get very hurt, you gang of brutish people,” Calmejane wrote on his Twitter profile.

