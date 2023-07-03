Cameroon: big party for four new PIME priests

Great celebration for PIME in Cameroon where, in recent days, four new PIME missionaries have been ordained. From North to South, they are the result of a renewed presence

Dances and songs from one hill to another, from sun-burnt savannah areas to the explosion of trees covered in bright red flowers. It is a celebration for PIME these days in Cameroon. From North to South. Celebration for the ordination of four young missionaries, Father Vivier Sikoua and Garoua e Father Pierre Bouba Bouiada in Zouzoui (diocese of Yagoua) in the North. And the fathers Jean Chrysostome Name Name e Hermann Nguekeng Aunt in the capital Yaounde.

They are the children of Christian communities that began with the simple presence of PIME missionaries who loved people in the name of Jesus. The fruits of a life given to proclaiming the Gospel. Others, consecrated years ago, are now already far from their country, themselves on a mission or with formation assignments.

It is a great joy not only for PIME, but also for the families and communities that have “donated” them to the Church and to the mission. «What is the meaning of this joy? – asked Father Silvano Zoccarato, one of the pioneers of the Institute’s presence in the African country -. Today the living Church in Cameroon rejoices in its vitality in seeing its children on the path of the first missionary Jesus. Maturity and growth of the Cameroonian Church which feels its population opening up to the new life of the Gospel and making themselves available to proclaim it in other parts of the world“.

“Today, seeing these young people become priests – he continues -, I too, a missionary in old age, feel a joy full of memories … Having been the first to arrive in Northern Cameroon, I remember in particular a seminarian who taught me the first words of his language, that storm His name was Samuel Kleda and he is now archbishop of Douala. Then the first storm whom I baptized, who was blind and deaf and dumb: they spoke on his hands. The parents of some of those who later became priests or religious came out of the school of catechists. It is moving to see that one is an instrument of God’s work of love. A living journey. Joy of the Gospel”.