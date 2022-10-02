Evening full of emotions for Stefano Pioli. Some negative, such as those related to the injuries of Saelemaekers, Calabria and Kjaer, and others super-positive: the three points at Castellani seemed faded, then the flash of Ballo-Touré and the seal of Leao arrived in the final. “In the first half hour we had sensational opportunities, then we disunited due to injuries, we were about to miss the game and instead we resumed it – the Rossoneri coach said to Sky at the end of the match -. We are a cohesive group and with a great desire to be together. Physical troubles can happen, unfortunately the one in Calabria is quite serious. But it was a victory in spirit, I have many players and they are all inside the situation. Today there is intense joy. “

Now Chelsea

—

Pioli then analyzes the moment of the season: “We lost against Napoli after a long streak of useful results, now we are starting again with another streak of matches on the calendar, without looking at the results of the others – he reflects -. In a short time it will be three years for me. at the helm of this wonderful group, the break for the national teams gave us some problems and was better exploited by Empoli. But two days were enough to be able to field a team capable of interpreting the start of the match very well. biased, but my players always excite me. I am a coach who is rewarded by the quality and availability of my players, even if sometimes my choices suffer. Now we recover and then we think about the Champions League … today I saw Chelseaa , it will be very hard, it will be hard “.