IVREA. On the evening of Sunday 25 September, the over thirty-year Old Aeporedia Association renewed its elected offices. After having accompanied the association in the difficult period marked by the Covid pandemic, Sergio Condello, a well-known figure in the world of Ivrea welfare (Insuperabili), left the presidency. The contest for the highest position saw Massimo Sosso prevail over Luigi Masciaga.

Sosso, former president of Old Aeporedia in the past, had not held the prestigious position for nine years, roughly since joining the council of Aeg cooperative from which he then migrated to the presidency of Aeg Reti. A well-known personality, even in the world of sport, Sosso has never failed to provide – in recent years – his contribution to the many facets of the Ivrea volunteer. It is with the same enthusiasm, as well as with his proverbial air of tireless motivator, that Sosso thus sets out to lead the Old Aeporedia Association.

The first congratulations arrived as soon as he was proclaimed president by his predecessor Condello.