The emotion is palpable, Stefano Pioli admits it even before lending himself to the curiosity of those present: just over 350 people, mostly students of the Faculty of Motor Sciences at the University of Milan and some members of Assoallenatori. The intervention of the Milan coach concludes the conference “Performance and injuries: from the pitch to the data – and back to the pitch”, which is part of the “All Around Soccer” series of meetings promoted by Aiac. “It is an honor to be here, as a young man I did not deserve to go to university, so I am very happy to answer all the students’ questions” said the technician, before exchanging gifts with the Rector: a UniMi tie and an Ibrahimovic shirt. There were many questions on methodologies, on the impact of data and on the relational aspects with the players. But it was also an opportunity to address some issues more closely related to current affairs. “The goal is to continue to grow in Italy and in Europe, because we are Milan and we have great motivation. After winning the Scudetto, the desire to do well has increased. Winning was great and now we know what it takes, I’m sure we still have room for growth. If I renewed it is because I see a better future path, leveling up not only in terms of results but also in terms of play and mentality. I am lucky enough to coach a very helpful group ”explained Pioli.

Injured — Speaking of the management of injury recovery, he also provided some updates on Ibrahimovic’s condition: “When it comes to champions, you are in everything and therefore also in the management of your body. Zlatan has had such a serious injury that he knows he has to work a lot, we are not yet close to returning. But as any injured person will be followed and protected, we know how important trust is in such a moment ”. The present sees the World Cup at the gates, and once again there will be no Italy. “There is no single cause for exclusion. It is a great regret not to be there again but it is not the fault of Serie A. The Italian teams are returning to an important level, unfortunately we have not won the races that we should have won, ”he continued. The tournament in Qatar will force the championship to an unusual long winter break: “It will not be easy to manage this period, we will have few players so we will work a lot on an individual basis, also based on when those who started will return. Someone else will play friendlies with the national teams. In any case there will also be some work to be done at home for those who will not move. There will be a way for us to be ready to return in January, where we will play every three days and there will be the Italian Super Cup. It is important to still have many ambitions and many objectives, it is important to do well on Sunday ”. See also Chaos timekeepers in the Veneto Boys final: the rankings are missing

Goshawks — Pioli also recounted how much he was marked by the untimely death of Davide Astori, when he was at the helm of Fiorentina: “It was an experience that touched us, it improved me as a coach, it made me open up more. It was necessary to be close to the players in the face of such a tragedy, I felt the need. I got to know them better and appreciated them more than before, after all, the coach’s work is made up of sharing and he doesn’t have to stop at the pitch “. Finally, a message to young people. “Milan taught me to believe in their own quality and those of the players, even when there is a lot of negativity. Follow your passion, it is enthusiasm that makes the difference between things done well and things done very well ”he concluded.

