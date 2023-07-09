Home » The disenchantment of the Slovak star: Heat, dehydration and the leader in the hospital
Sports

The disenchantment of the Slovak star: Heat, dehydration and the leader in the hospital

by admin
The disenchantment of the Slovak star: Heat, dehydration and the leader in the hospital

The Slovakian rider of the TotalEnergies stable did not break into the top ten again, and what’s more, he didn’t even sprint for first place in the end. After Saturday’s stage, Sagan complained about the heat, which troubled the participants of the famous race, and about bad luck.

“We didn’t have a happy day, they lost Stef Cras. He fell and ended up in the hospital, we still don’t have information about what’s wrong with him,” the sad Slovak competitor shook his head. “It was hot all day and we were congested. I don’t know if I was also dehydrated. The finish didn’t work out very well for me. It’s a shame that it didn’t work out for Cavendish either. When someone has to leave like this, it’s not nice. But unfortunately that’s also cycling,” stated Sagan for RTVS.

Editing of the eighth stage of the Tour de France including the injury of the star CavendishVideo: sntv

British cycling star Mark Cavendish’s final Tour de France has ended prematurely after a crash on stage eight left him with a broken collarbone. The record collection of stage triumphs at the famous race will no longer be extended by the thirty-eight-year-old sprinter. With 34 stages won, he shares first place in the historical table with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish fell after a collision at the back of the peloton around 60 kilometers before the finish of the 201km Libourne to Limoges stage. A member of the Astana stable was holding on to the ground with a pained grimace by his right shoulder. Then he got into the accompanying vehicle and said goodbye to his fourteenth participation in the Tour.

You may also like

“The parenthesis of national unity for the Paris...

US women’s star Megan Rapinoe retires at end...

China Defeats Uzbekistan in World Preliminaries: AFC Highlights...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Carlos Alcaraz beats Nicolas Jarry...

Grabher also out in the first doubles round

Red Sox Prospect Luis Guerrero Overcomes Physical Limitations...

dispute in the qualifying of the Gp Silverstone....

Title: Wizards’ New Aid Poole Embraces Fresh Start...

Spencer Strider cruises, the majors-best Braves pound the...

Handlebar creping on a Savoyard velodrome

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy