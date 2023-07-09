The disenchantment of the Slovak star: Heat, dehydration and the leader in the hospital

The Slovakian rider of the TotalEnergies stable did not break into the top ten again, and what’s more, he didn’t even sprint for first place in the end. After Saturday’s stage, Sagan complained about the heat, which troubled the participants of the famous race, and about bad luck.

“We didn’t have a happy day, they lost Stef Cras. He fell and ended up in the hospital, we still don’t have information about what’s wrong with him,” the sad Slovak competitor shook his head. “It was hot all day and we were congested. I don’t know if I was also dehydrated. The finish didn’t work out very well for me. It’s a shame that it didn’t work out for Cavendish either. When someone has to leave like this, it’s not nice. But unfortunately that’s also cycling,” stated Sagan for RTVS.

Editing of the eighth stage of the Tour de France including the injury of the star CavendishVideo: sntv

British cycling star Mark Cavendish’s final Tour de France has ended prematurely after a crash on stage eight left him with a broken collarbone. The record collection of stage triumphs at the famous race will no longer be extended by the thirty-eight-year-old sprinter. With 34 stages won, he shares first place in the historical table with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish fell after a collision at the back of the peloton around 60 kilometers before the finish of the 201km Libourne to Limoges stage. A member of the Astana stable was holding on to the ground with a pained grimace by his right shoulder. Then he got into the accompanying vehicle and said goodbye to his fourteenth participation in the Tour.