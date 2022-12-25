“Milan must believe in a comeback against Napoli just as last year they believed in a Scudetto that initially seemed impossible.” This was stated by AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli in anticipation of an interview with Sport Mediaset for the special “The kings of football” which will be broadcast on 29 December on Italia 1.

Improvement

—

The Milan coach, who will challenge Salernitana when the championship resumes, i.e. the club that marked his first experience as head coach almost twenty years ago, adds: “I think I’ve improved in many things and many situations, but above all in the two -three things that I consider to be the most important for my job: the different tactical solutions, the relationship with my players and perhaps even better communication with the outside world than I could have at the beginning of my career”. The Emilian coach then recalled the joy of the Scudetto, shared with his son Gianmarco match analyst. “At 2 in the morning we smoked a big cigar on the balcony with all the Milan fans who passed by with flags, at that moment I really understood the greatness of what we had done”.