Geomag is a company active in the production of educational toys that encourage creativity and the development of critical thinking in children. With a dedication to sustainability, each set from Geomag is made from 100% recycled plastic and certified by STEM.org. In this article, we’ll explore three of their most popular products, providing a unique opportunity to discover how these creative games can deliver uncompromising fun.

Play and creativity are essential elements in children’s development. Through play, children have the opportunity to explore the world around them, develop their imagination and acquire new cognitive and social skills. Creativity is also an important source of personal development, helping to develop self-confidence and foster the ability to think outside the box. Geomag perfectly captures these values, offering children the opportunity to have fun and at the same time develop their creative and problem-solving skills.

Here are some of the brand’s products.

Age 1+ Geomag (062) Magicube Full Color Try Me 8 Piece Magnetic Construction Set with Blocks €17 On Amazon.it

Geomag Magicube is an innovative construction game based on magnetism. The package contains 8 magnetic cubes in 4 different colours: light green, red, yellow and blue

The Try Me line offers the opportunity to experience the power of magnetism and introduces children to the exciting variety of buildings they can build with our magnetic cubes. Our cubes attach magnetically on each side, making the buildings easier to assemble and suitable for children aged 1-5. To protect our planet, our new building blocks are made from 100% recycled plastic and the packaging is also made from 80% recycled PET

Age 3+ Geomag (328) Glow 25 Piece Magnetic Construction Set €20 from Geomagworld.com

A revolutionary way for kids to unleash their creative minds! With our new plant-based lighting technology and 100% recycled plastic, you can let your imagination run wild and build unlimited moving shapes, animals and vehicles. Not only does it provide children with hours of fun and learning, it is also sustainable and environmentally friendly. Get ready to explore the amazing world of STEM with Geomag Glow Recycled, the perfect combination of entertainment and education!

Age 3+ Geomag (535) Glitter magnet set of 35 pieces € 29 from Geomagworld.com

Discover a unique and challenging way to play for your child! Geomag Glitter recycled magnetic toys are the perfect way to explore science, creativity and engineering with 100% recycled plastic materials. With its glittering and colorful pieces, kids can challenge their minds and express themselves in innovative ways. Unleash their brightest potential and make them shine.

Age 5+ Geomag (038) E-motion Magnetic Spinning 32 Piece Building Kit € 14 su Amazon.it

This fast and creative rotating set is easy to build. Geomag E-Motion is made from 100% recycled plastic. Each set is an inventive system of magnetic sticks and balls that give you the power to build incredible creations. Get ready for hours of fun with these unique rounds to really start STEM learning.

Age 8+ Geomag (763) Mechanics Gravity Loops & Turns 130 Piece Magnetic Construction Set € 39 from Geomagworld.com

Experience the power of mechanical forces and find out why it’s becoming the number one choice for experienced players! Build and create your own amazing structures with an innovative magnetic cannon, defy gravity with spheres that move in harmonic motion, watch as intelligently designed parts respond to realistic impulses, and take your game to the next level of complexity. With the Geomag Mechanics Set, you can push the boundaries of magnetic modeling and explore a whole universe of creative possibilities. A simple combined system allows for endless possibilities as sets can be linked together.