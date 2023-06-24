Playground Stelvio: two years with Slums Dunk

The appointment is for 29 June, from 17.30 to 20.00, to celebrate basketball, but also get together, with Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino of Slums Dunk, right at the Playground Stelvio in Milan.

Basketball and a great desire to be together: the appointment is on the pitch, where Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino, founders of the OdV Slums Dunk, have organized a special moment to celebrate two years of activity on the pitch, playing and having fun together in the name of sport and sharing.

The event, which will be held on 29 June, is open to all and will take place from 17.30 to 20. It will be an opportunity to talk about these first two years of activity of the camp located in the gardens of Viale Stelvio at the corner with Via Paolo Bassi, inaugurated by the two basketball players in September 2021, as a collective opportunity for the inhabitants of Municipio 9 and in particular of the Zara/La Fontana district.

Playground Stelvio wants to be a tribute to the city where the association was born: in addition to a meeting place at the service of the local community, it wants to be a place to listen to the voices of the neighborhood and build deep bonds, born as part of the project ” Take care of and adopt public green spaces”, conceived by the Municipality of Milan to heal the green areas of the city.

For Slums Dunk, the desire to give our city a gift has come true. The project is placed within the social and urban regeneration thanks to sport, intended precisely as a community health device. The realization of the project was possible thanks to the contribution of the Milan Community Foundation and the Claudio De Albertis Fund.

“We want this to be an opportunity not only to play and have fun together, but to meet all the supporters of the project and the residents of the area, who have lived with us on the pitch over the past two years, so as to conclude the cycle of activities and imagine the next steps – explain Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino – We are happy to see that this site has become one of the key reference points for young people and their families, a real theater for initiatives with a high social value”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

