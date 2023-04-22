Playoff NBA, Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers gara-4 96-88: risultato e highlights

Maximum results with minimum effort: Also without Joel Embiidstopped by a knee sprain suffered in race-3 which will need to be carefully monitored in the coming days, ai Philadelphia 76ers a second half played at a decent level is enough for also win game 4 and close the series against the Brooklyn Nets with a 4-0 “coat”.. The Sixers are confirmed as the bete noire of the Nets — eight meetings in the season and eight wins for Philadelphia — running away in the last quarter even in a evening under 40% to team shooting, with James Harden (4/18 shooting for 17 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists) and Tyrese Maxey (6/20 for 16 points) largely under control. It is then “the others” that make the difference, led by Tobias Harris’ 25 points, 12 rebounds and De’Anthony Melton’s 15 points, but above all by the landslide victory in the rebound fight. The Sixers indeed take 63 rebounds against 46 for opponents led by Paul Reed’s 15, with Embiid’s replacement taking 8 only in attack (against 5 of all the Nets combined) to which he adds 10 points. Philadelphia can thus enjoy several days off waiting for the series between Boston and Atlanta (currently 2-1 for the Celtics) decree the opponent of the next round.