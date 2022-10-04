The grenades return to victory and do so clearly: two goals at the end of the first fraction direct the match

ROBBIO

Robbio wins a derby without history against the City of Vigevano, wins 4-0 and returns to victory after a period of fluctuating results. The ducals, after last week’s home draw against Rhodense, suffer a heavy stop, especially for how they have matured.

At the start, the better off is Robbio who starts immediately trying to attack the opponent’s area and produces a header from Petrillo that is saved by Nucera. The pressure from Robbia increases, but the goal does not arrive and so in the central part of the first half he tries to get out of the City of Vigevano: at 19 ‘Miscioscia tries in acrobatics, but he fails to hit the ball well and the opportunity vanishes. Then in the 35th minute action by Damiani who puts a great ball in the middle for Limiroli, but the attacker is unable to stop the ball.

one two deadly of the robbio

The moment seems good for the guests, but Robbio unlocks the game. At 40 ‘in fact, Zacchi’s great percussion enters the area, but only gains a corner kick. On the developments of the corner, the ball reaches the edge of the area to Zacchi who coordinates and shoots, electrocuting Nucera and scoring a nice goal. Robbio in the lead and Città di Vigevano which, hit at its best, fails to react. So at the first of the two minutes of recovery comes the doubling of the hosts: at 46 ‘Baldi receives in a regular position and makes 2-0, doubling just at the sunset of the first half.

i granata dilagano

In the second half, the game is all for the grenade: at 8 ‘Carvalho receives in a regular position, but from an excellent position he is unable to bag, earning only a corner kick. The third goal, however, is in the air and arrives punctually in the 15 ‘when Petrillo receives in the center of the area and makes 3-0 with a precise jab that leaves no escape for the Vigevanese team. A minute later the right ball lands on Zanellati’s feet who kicks well, but the ball goes out. At 26 ‘instead the fourth goal arrives and it is Zanellati who scores it, crowning an excellent performance with a ball that, in a sweet but inexorable way, ends up behind Nucera. The match is now over, but in the 29th minute he could still score a goal when Lombardo makes a bad defensive mistake, the ball reaches Zanellati who kicks hard, but hits the crossbar in full. The Robbio who thus resumes the road after a difficult period in terms of results and returns to the three points. For the City of Vigevano a heavy defeat, especially for how it matured, since the biancoceleste formation, after the first goal conceded, did not have the strength to react, leaving the field to the opponents. In the next round, Robbio will go to the Frog Milano field, while the City of Vigevano will return to Antona to face another provincial derby, this time against Bressana, trailing behind with just two points. –