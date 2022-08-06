The first row you don’t expect, at the end of the Moto3 qualifying in the Silverstone GP. Because in front of everyone Diogo Moreira will start, the Brazilian rookie who this year has already shone on several occasions and who, weekend after weekend, proves to have excellent qualities. But behind Moreira, at his first world pole pole, the first Brazilian ever to succeed in Moto3 and able to bring his country back in qualifying after Alex Barros in 2005 in Portugal, here, at 68 thousandths, Izan Guevara, who starting so far he will be able to try to take advantage of the opportunity to snatch important points from fellow leader of the standings – and first opponent in the race for the title – Sergio Garcia, who will start only 11th in a so far subdued weekend.