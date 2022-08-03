Rome, 3 August 2022 – Risk of alliances in view of the political elections of 25 September. Letta (Pd) and Calenda (Action) they sign the agreement which foresees, among other things, not to nominate “divisive personalities” in single-member constituencies by offering the “right of tribune” in Parliament to the leaders of the various parties who risk not reaching 3%. Fratoianni (SI) and Bonelli (Verdi) who meet Letta today refuse the offer for the moment. Matteo Renzi prepares to run alone, while Giuseppe Conte, who defines the Letta-Calenda axis as “a crowd”, speaks of “parliamentarians”, to choose the 5S candidates, to be done “immediately”. Di Maio, uncertain about what to do, that is, whether to accept the right of the tribune, confronts him.

For Letta, however, the road seems to be uphill. “If anyone thinks that the coalition’s programmatic agenda is” theDraghi agenda “there will be no alliance with the Left and the Greens”. Thus – in an interview with ‘La Stampa’ – Fratoianni, marks the distance from the agreement reached yesterday between the Democratic Party and the Action: “I take note – he says – it binds those two forces, but in no way does it bind the alliance with the Left and Verdi to the topics contained in that agreement “. In today’s meeting with Letta, he explains, “we will check if the conditions are right for electoral campaigning on our program. If someone tells me that to make this agreement I have to accept not to fight Piombino regasification plant or should I vote fordispatch of arms to Ukraine or for the increase in military spending then goodbye and thank you. No hard feelings, but goodbye “.

However, he agrees that it is necessary to “seek maximum convergence until the last moment” in single-member constituencies, “where every vote counts”. “We are facing a right that has spread poison in the veins of Italians – he says – words weigh, violence can grow”. Would he have preferred Conte? “It would have been right to work on a broad coalition, starting with Conte II. The dialogue with the Five Stars must be reopened. Politics is never a photograph, it is a process in motion”. Open to Renzi? “Now let’s not exaggerate”, he concludes.

And Conte, guest at Agorà Estate Rai Tre, on a possible dialogue with Fratoianni and Bonelliopens: “With serious people, who want to share a social and ecological agenda with us, there is always the possibility of dialogue”.