EXETER (INGHILTERRA) – And to think that, just a few months ago, in Brussels they breathed a sigh of relief when this 47-year-old woman, aspiring “new” Margaret Thatcher“, replaced the ultra-Eurosceptic David Frost as British chief negotiator. Now the moods are turned upside down. If there is a candidate for successor to Boris Johnson that fear in Europe, that is surely Liz Truss.

It is enough to speak to some EU sources and the concern mixed with indignation is evident, for what in Brussels they consider an extremist drift by the current Foreign Minister, increasingly favored to become the new tenant of Downing Street next 5 September and that in recent times it has become the bugbear of Europeans.