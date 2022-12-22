The first challenge of the second round, but also the last of the calendar year. In front of the stop: the championship will restart on January 8th. To better face the new preparation, to give joy to the fans, but above all for the classification, Pordenone on Thursday 22 December is called to win against Triestina and thus get out of the negative period in which they slipped.

Four points in the last five matches, this says the score. The top of group A of Serie C is there, a stone’s throw away, and today it can be conquered: all the other matches in the round are played on Friday. The turning point comes from the success on the halberds, returning from a victory but still third from last and in difficulty.

«A derby that arrives at the right moment – ​​said coach Domenico Di Carlo -. We have a great desire for redemption, given that in particular two victories that we had in hand have been missing in the last period. It will take great determination to prevail over Triestina. Only in this way can we think of taking the three points ».

There will also be a need for great attention, the one lacked lately by the green lizards, who gave Albinoleffe the equalizer last Saturday after a general sleep in defense in the 92nd minute. If competitive malice and concentration are combined, a team with the ambitions and quality of Pordenone can have no problem beating Triestina, a formation that is only waiting for the January transfer market to strengthen itself and try to get out of the quicksand.

Massimo Pavanel, an illustrious ex on duty, is doing what he can with the material available. On the other hand Di Carlo, despite having to give up on Bassoli, who didn’t make it, found Pinato – out through disqualification with Albinoleffe – and was ready to deploy the best midfield again.

With the former Sassuolo, in fact, there will be Burrai and Torrasi, with Zammarini destined to play the role of attacking midfielder. Candellone and Pinato should be seen in attack, with Dubickas on the bench. Deli also comes out of the starting eleven. An alternative can be represented by Zammarini midfielder with Burrai and Pinato, with Palombi behind the two points Candellone and Dubickas.

No doubts in defense. Ajeti and Pirrello will still be seen in the center of the department, the wings will be the garrison of Bruscagin and Benedetti, while between the posts there will be Festa.

Pordenone is called to close the door, which has been open for five matchdays, and to repeat the splendid success of the first leg, a 2-0 obtained against Rocco which ignited the fans’ imagination.

It would be the best medicine not only to close the negative moment, but also to put this 2022 behind us, a year that will inevitably be remembered for its relegation after three seasons in Serie B.