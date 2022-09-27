Home Sports Pordenone meets Ajeti and Bassoli before the tour de force: in one week the challenges with Renate, Imolese in the Coppa and Arzignano
Pordenone meets Ajeti and Bassoli before the tour de force: in one week the challenges with Renate, Imolese in the Coppa and Arzignano

PORDENONE. It doesn’t have to be an alibi, but it sure is something to take into account. In view of the match against Renate, scheduled for Sunday in Meda, Pordenone hopes to be able to count again on some important players, absent or half-served in the match lost against Padua.

We need everyone, because the match against Brianza will mark the beginning of a week with three commitments: on Wednesday 5 October the Imolese arrives in Lignano for the first round of the Italian Cup, on Sunday 9, again at Teghil, Arzignano will be seen. for the seventh day of the championship.

Mister Di Carlo, first of all, plans to have Ajeti back (29 years old two days ago), who will play the last Nations League game tonight with Albania (with Iceland). The defender will be at full disposal starting Thursday. An important recovery, the central is one of the technical leaders of the group. Same goes for his teammate Bassoli, who could already have played the final half hour with Padova. The strain accused with Juventus Next Gen is about to be completely disposed of. It is true that Pirrello is giving guarantees, but given that Negro will be absent in Meda, disqualified, in addition to the young Maset (born in 2004) another center is needed.

In the offensive department, however, the coach will be able to have a Magnaghi back at the top in a couple of days, after the center-forward has disposed of some ailments. A separate discussion deserves Palombi, who went back to the stands last Saturday. Physically he is still not well and his absence is becoming a problem. In the initial projects he was destined to fill the role of starting forward, thanks to his qualities and to an experience of six seasons in a row in Serie B. If you take into account that Dubickas is not yet at one hundred percent, too understand that there in front of singing and carrying the cross there is above all the only Candellone, to whom nothing can be said in terms of commitment.

Mimmo Di Carlo needs something more, however: he must count on both the Lithuanian and Palombi, the latter player who in Lega Pro can make the difference. During the week he will work to recover everyone. In front of a busy week and you have to get up immediately after the stop with Padova.

