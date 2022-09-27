A teacher was indicted in India on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old student, Nikil Dohre, after violently beating him for wrongly answering an exam. The death of the young man, who belonged to the Dalit caste, the former untouchables, that is, the lowest rung of the rigid Indian social hierarchy, subject to incessant discrimination and acts of brutality, took place last night.

The police are looking for the professor to arrest him as protests erupted throughout the country after the news of the student’s death. Police Commissioner Charu Nigam engaged with the media: “We will arrest the murderer as soon as possible and bring him to justice.”

In the Auraiya district, several thousand Dalits met for cremation and then set fire to police vehicles trying to stop them. The pupil had been hospitalized in early September at the hospital in Lucknow, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, having lost consciousness following the violent beatings.