The matches of the 7th day have been canceled as a sign of mourning. The 8th races are also at risk. But to stop by the choice of the Football Association, of Prince William is president, is all English football

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato

It is not played. Out of respect for Queen Elizabeth’s death, the Premier League has decided to cancel the entire 7th matchday, scheduled between tomorrow and Monday. “This is a very sad time not only for the nation, but for millions of people around the world who have admired the Queen: we will join them in mourning her death,” said Richard Masters, the executive director of the Premier. .

CALENDAR — The program of the 7th day included the key match between Manchester City and Tottenham, scheduled at Etihad on Saturday at 5.30pm Italian time, which included three matches for Sunday, including Arsenal-Everton and Crystal Palace-Manchester United, and should have closed on Monday with the postponement between Leeds and Nottingham-Forest. They have all been canceled as a sign of mourning, with the Premier not indicating the dates of a possible recovery, not easy to find given the clogging of the calendar both before and after the World Cup between November and December. At risk there are actually also the races of the 8th day, those that should be held on the weekend in which the Queen’s state funeral is scheduled. For now, no decision on those matches: it is likely that the Premier will take it once the date of the funeral of the sovereign who died yesterday at the age of 96 will be formalized. The cup matches scheduled between Tuesday and Thursday in England, on the other hand, at the moment remain on the calendar as planned: the decision on those matches rests with Uefa, and the choice to have Manchester United-Real Sociedad and West Ham-FCSB play last night. after the announcement of the queen’s death confirms the determination of the European football government to move forward as scheduled See also The Winter Paralympic wheelchair curling round-robin competition ends, the Chinese team ranks first and enters the semi-finals

THE DECISION — It was the Premier League that made the decision to stop this weekend. The English top league, along with the other sports leagues, met this morning with the sports ministry to receive instructions on how to behave after the Queen’s death. “There is no obligation on the part of the government to cancel or postpone sporting events during the period of national mourning – are the indications given by the Government -. The decision is at the discretion of the individual leagues. As a sign of respect, organizations can decide to cancel or postpone events scheduled on the day of the state funeral: this decision is also left to them. In case of events on the day of the funeral, organizations may want to reschedule the events so that they do not coincide with the funeral service. ” The Premier, on the other hand, has decided to stop as a sign of respect. “Our clubs have decided to pay tribute to the Queen and the incredible service she has given to our country,” Masters explained. “As the longest monarch on the throne, she has been a constant source of inspiration and leaves an incredible legacy later on. a life of dedication “. Impossible for the Premier, even for image reasons, to go ahead as planned. At least for now.

TOTAL STOP — Not only the Premier: all English football has decided to stop for mourning this weekend, in homage to the Queen. “Her Majesty of hers has always been a great supporter of the football federation and she has left an indelible mark on our nation’s most beloved game,” reads a statement released by the Football Association, whose president is Prince William. All tournaments, from the Championship to the women’s championship, which should have inaugurated the season this weekend, have been canceled. All the male and female minor championships and all the youth tournaments also stop. Flags at half mast at Wembley and St. George’s Park all weekend as a sign of mourning. See also Liverpool vs Manchester City preview: Salah is in excellent form and Manchester City's offensive is weak

September 9, 2022 (change September 9, 2022 | 13:11)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

