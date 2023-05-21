Premier League Comprehensive: Arsenal “dropped the chain” and Manchester City won three consecutive championships-Sports-中工网

original title:

Premier League Comprehensive: Arsenal “lost the chain” Manchester City’s three consecutive titles

Xinhua News Agency, London, May 20th (Reporter Zhang Wei) Arsenal lost 0:1 to the “promoted” Nottingham Forest in the away game of the Premier League on the 20th, which meant that Manchester City won the league championship this season three rounds ahead of schedule. Achieve three consecutive Premier League titles. Nottingham Forest successfully avoided relegation.

Arsenal, ranked second in the league, can only retain their hope of winning the title if they win that day, while the “leader” Manchester City, with a 4-point lead in one game less, only needs to win the home game against Chelsea on the 21st. Make sure you get the champion.

Unexpectedly, Arsenal faced Nottingham Forest, which was fighting for relegation, although they had the upper hand in possession, they were extremely passive on the scene. In the 19th minute, Arsenal midfielder Odegaard made a mistake in passing the ball. After getting the ball, Gibbs White rushed all the way and assisted Awoniyi to break the deadlock.

In the second half, Arsenal, which had more than 80% of the ball possession rate, still couldn’t start the situation. On the contrary, the home team’s offense seemed more threatening. Arsenal coach Arteta dispatched troops to try to make a comeback, but to no avail, and eventually lost the away game.

After the game, Arteta congratulated Manchester City for winning the fifth league championship in nearly six seasons, and said frankly that he is very sad now, “We need to heal our injuries. It is too painful and sad now. I have to find a way for the players to play. cheer up.”

In the other games of the day, Manchester United relied on Casemiro’s 9th-minute barb to score and beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the away game; Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-3 at home to Braun with a goal ahead. Rentford; Firmino, who is about to bid farewell to Anfield at the end of the season, scored in the 89th minute to help Liverpool draw with Aston Villa 1:1; Wolves shook hands with Everton at home 1:1; Rich Lemm drew 2:2 with Crystal Palace at home.