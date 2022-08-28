Original title: Premier League-Firmino 3 passes 2 shots Dias two goals Liverpool 9-0 rout

At 22:00 on August 27th, Beijing time, the 4th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season continued. Liverpool swept Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield Stadium, ending the league’s three-game winning streak this season. Firmino scored 2 goals and assisted 3 times, Dias scored twice, Elliott, Arnold, Van Dijk and Carvalho each scored a goal.

In this game, Salah led Liverpool’s starting lineup, Van Dijk ushered in the milestone of 200 Premier League career, the Red Army’s billionaire Nunes continued to suspend, Matip, Konat, Jota and Thiago and other players continued Missed due to injury.In the 3rd minute, Liverpool made a fantastic start. Firmino made a pass from the right side of the penalty area. Dias, who was in ambush in the middle of the penalty area, shook his head and attacked the goal. The ball flew into the net from the right side of the goal. Because Dias was suspected of being offside, then VAR Intervention, after judging by the line, it is determined that the goal is valid, 1-0! Dias scored his second Premier League goal of the season.

In the 6th minute, Liverpool expanded their lead, Salah made a cross from the right in the frontcourt, Firmino made the ball, and Elliott scored a goal from the far corner from the top of the arc from the top of the penalty area, 2-0! Elliott scored his first goal of the season, his first in his Premier League career.

In the 9th minute of the game, there was applause at Anfield and fans sang the Liverpool anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in memory of a 9-year-old local Red Army fan who was shot dead in the street on Monday. In the 15th minute, Bournemouth made a free-kick pass from the frontcourt. After the ball changed hands, Christie made an inverted cross from the left bottom line of the penalty area. Moore’s header was confiscated by Alisson. In the 16th minute, Firmino made the ball with his heel. Elliott made a pass and shot from the left side of the small penalty area in the frontcourt. Salah missed the target and missed the perfect opportunity.

In the 17th minute, Lerma’s shot from the left side of the arc in the penalty area was confiscated by Alisson. In the 19th minute, Firmino picked a pass, and Salah volleyed from the right side of the penalty area and was shot by Bournemouth goalkeeper Traversto.

In the 28th minute, Firmino made a comeback. Arnold burst into the net on the left side of the goal from the top of the penalty area. Liverpool established a 3-0 lead in less than 30 minutes. Arnold scored his first goal of the season, the 800th goal since Klopp took charge of Liverpool.

In the 31st minute, Salah’s pass from the right side of the penalty area was blocked by a defender and turned into an assist. Firmino scored a volley from the middle of the penalty area and Liverpool led 4-0. Firmino scored his first goal of the season after completing an assist hat-trick, and the Brazilian striker ended a streak of 20 consecutive Premier League home goals.

In the 34th minute, Arnold made a cross from the right in the frontcourt, and Robertson nodded the ball and hit the opposite corner above the crossbar. In the 35th minute, Adam Smith brought down Henderson and was booked. In the 38th minute, Lerma picked a pass, Christie stopped the ball in the chest and shot from the left rib of the penalty area to the near post and popped the bottom line. In the 42nd minute, Arnold made a pass from the right corner and was cleared by the defender. Salah took a penalty kick from the left side of the far corner. 3 minutes later, Salah passed the ball, Firmino’s 30-meter low shot from the lower left corner was barely saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers.

In the 45th minute, Robertson made a corner kick from the left, and Van Dijk, who was in ambush at the back of the penalty area, headed the goal. The ball flew into the net from the left side of the goal, 5-0! At the end of the first half, Liverpool led Bournemouth 5-0 at home and entered half-time with Dias, Elliott, Arnold, Firmino and Van Dijk scoring a goal. In the second half, Bournemouth replaced Christie and Adam Smith with Billing and Solanke, of which Solanke was a former Red Army player; Liverpool replaced Elliott with Carvalho.Less than 1 minute after the start of the game, Liverpool extended their lead to 6 goals. Arnold made a cross from the right side of the penalty area. Mefam made a clearance and made an own goal under the interference of Dias. Dias was in an offside position. After VAR review, the goal was determined to be valid, 6-0! Dias scored his third Premier League goal this season. In the 51st minute, Dias passed the ball after getting rid of it. Dias shot the far corner from the left side of the penalty area. The ball rubbed the right post and flew out of the baseline. In the 55th minute, Tvernier made a free kick from the left in the frontcourt, and Lerma nodded and hit the top corner and missed the left post. In the 62nd minute, Robertson made a cross from the right from the front and was slammed by Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers. Firmino made a close-up shot and was blocked by Travers. The Brazilian striker shot Mei again from close range. Open twice, Liverpool lead 7-0. After Firmino scored 2 goals in this game, the Red Army's career goals reached 100, tied with the famous Kevin Keegan in the team's history scorer list, becoming the 19th Liverpool player to score more than 100 goals. In the 66th minute, Arnold made a right corner kick, Van Dijk's header was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers, and then Arnold made another right corner kick, and Van Dijk's header was blocked by the defender It was later confiscated by Travers. In the 69th minute, Liverpool replaced Robertson, Firmino and Henderson with Zimikas, Bajsetic and Milner respectively. Among them, the Red Army star Bajsetic made his first-team debut. In the 75th minute, Fabinho picked a pass, Salah moved forward to get a single-handed opportunity, and Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers shot over the crossbar in front of the small penalty area. In the 77th minute, Bournemouth replaced Cook with Pierson. In the 80th minute, Arnold made a pass from the right in the frontcourt, Tsimikas volleyed a pass from the bottom line on the left side of the penalty area, Carvalho scored a penalty kick from the left, and Liverpool led 8-0. Carvalho scored the first goal of his Liverpool career, the first Premier League goal of his career. In the 82nd minute, Bournemouth's Pearson, who had just come off the bench, injured his hamstring and was replaced by Malcondes, while Bevan replaced Mefam; Liverpool replaced Arnold with Clark, which is the first team of the Red Army's new star first team. show. In the 85th minute, Zimikas made a cross from the right corner. Dias nodded and scored twice. Liverpool led Bournemouth 9-0 at home. Dias scored his third Premier League goal this season. In the 90th minute, Salah made an oblique pass, and Milner's shot from a small angle on the right side of the penalty area was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers. In the end, Liverpool swept Bournemouth 9-0 at home and won their first Premier League victory this season. List of teams from both sides: Liverpool (4-3-3): 1-Alyson/66-Arnold (83 minutes 42-Clark), 2-Gomez, 4-Van Dijk, 26-Robertson (69 minutes 21-Zimikas)/ 3-Fabinho, 14-Henderson (69 minutes, 7-Milner), 19-Elliott (46 minutes, 28-Carvalho)/11-Salah, 9-Firmino( 69 minutes 43-Baisetic), 23-Dias Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): 1-Travers/15-Adam-Smith (9-Solanke in 46 minutes), 6-Mefam (35-Bewan in 82 minutes), 25-Senez, 33-Zemula/4-Cook (77 minutes, 22-Pearson; 82 minutes, 11-Marcondes), 8-Lerma/21-Moore, 10-Christie (46 minutes) 29-Billing), 16-Tevenier/32-Anthony

