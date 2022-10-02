Original title: Premier League – Haaland scored two shots and a pass Foden doubled Manchester City halftime 4-0 Manchester United

At 21:00 on October 2, Beijing time, the ninth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season ushered in the eye-catching Manchester derby. Manchester City played at home against Manchester United. Only 7 minutes into the opening of the first half, B seat assisted Foden to score. Gundogan’s free kick hit the post directly and popped out. Subsequently, Haaland scored a corner kick to expand the lead. 3 minutes later, De Bruyne assisted Haaland for another victory. Before halftime, Haaland assisted Foden to change the score again. At the end of the first half, Manchester City led Manchester United 4-0.

In the 3rd minute, Manchester City made a cross from the left, Haaland’s header was blocked by the Manchester United defender, De Bruyne kept up with the supplementary shot and was saved by De Gea, and the third shot of the B seat was blocked by the defender again. .

In the 7th minute, Manchester City continued to pass and cooperate in the frontcourt. The low ball from the left side of the B seat was passed in front of the goal. Foden pushed and scored, Manchester City 1-0.

In the 14th minute, Rashford passed the ball, and Eriksson kept up with the reluctant shot and was confiscated by Ederson. In the 16th minute, Grealish won a free kick in a good position for Manchester City. Gundogan shot directly, and the ball hit the outside of the post and popped out.

In the 20th minute, seat B made a cross from the left, and Foden stopped the ball and missed with a strong shot. In the 28th minute, Grealish passed the ball, and De Bruyne shot low from outside the penalty area.

In the 31st minute, Foden broke through and the shot was blocked. Grealish avoided the angle in the penalty area and the shot was blocked again. De Bruyne then blasted the elevator ball from outside the penalty area and De Geator over the crossbar.

In the 33rd minute, Manchester City took a corner kick, and Harland beat McTominay to score with a header, Manchester City 2-0.

In the 36th minute, De Bruyne sent a wonderful curve ball, and Haaland succeeded with a shovel, Manchester City 3-0.

In the 44th minute, Haaland sent a precise cut and Foden scored in front of the goal, Manchester City 4-0.

At the end of the first half, Manchester City led Manchester United 4-0.

The lineup of the two teams:

Manchester City (433): 31-Ederson/2-Walker (40 minutes, 21-Sergio-Gomez), 25-Akanji, 6-Ake, 7-Cancelo/20-Bell Nado Silva, 8-Gundogan, 17-De Bruyne/10-Glarish, 9-Haaland, 47-Foden

Manchester United (4231): 1-De Gea/20-Dalot, 19-Varane (39 minutes, 2-Lindelof), 6-Lisandro, 12-Malaysia/39-Mike Tominay, 14-Eriksen/21-Anthony, 8-Bruno-Fernandez, 25-Sancho/10-Rashford

