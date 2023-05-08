Original title: Premier League-Kane scored the second highest scorer in Premier League history, Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace

At 22:00 on May 6th, Beijing time, in the 35th round of the Premier League, Tottenham played against Crystal Palace at home. In the first half of the game, Ben Davis hit the frame and Kane scored to help Tottenham take the lead. Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace in the half; in the second half, Sun Xingmin missed a single goal and Kane made a goal line clearance. In the end, Tottenham defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at home, ending the embarrassment of 4 rounds of invincibility.

At the start of the game, in the 3rd minute, Tottenham had a chance to counterattack. Johnstone made a pass error. In the 8th minute, Kane scored the ball in the middle, and Emerson made a cross from the right to find Sun Xingmin, but unfortunately the latter failed to catch the ball. In the 15th minute, Olis passed the ball from the right, and Anderson’s header in front of the goal was taken by Foster.

In the 17th minute, Tottenham almost scored a goal. Ben Davies’ header from the left corner hit the crossbar and popped out. In the 23rd minute, Kane sent a through ball, Hoibel followed up with a kick from the right, and the ball flew away. In the 27th minute, Crystal Palace had a free kick from the left. Olis took the penalty and hit the goal directly and was ejected from the wall. Then Olis got the ball again and kicked a long shot and was caught by the goalkeeper.

In the 31st minute, Sun Xingmin’s strong cross from the left side of the front field was blocked. In the subsequent corner kick, Romero’s header was cleared. In the 35th minute, Pedro Polo sent a through ball from the right to find Sun Xingmin, and the goalkeeper got it in time. In the 37th minute, Crystal Palace had a chance to counterattack. Anderson received a diagonal pass from Olis and kicked the goal. The ball was a little higher.

In the 45th minute, Tottenham scored! Pedro Polo received Kane’s short pass from the right and followed up with a bottom pass. Kane followed up with a header from the penalty area and succeeded. Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace. This is Kane’s 209th goal in the Premier League, surpassing Manchester United legend Rooney, and occupies the second place in the history of the Premier League.

At the end of the first half, Tottenham temporarily led Crystal Palace 1-0.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 47th minute, Crystal Palace took a free kick, Anderson headed the ball, and the ball was cleared by the goalkeeper. In the 50th minute, Zaha received a pass from Olis from the left side of the penalty area and rubbed his foot. The ball was slightly higher. In the 53rd minute, Zaha faced the double-team defense and swayed from left to right and then scored the ball. Eze’s shot also missed the goal. In the 56th minute, Schlupp got a yellow card for uprooting Skipp in defense.

In the 58th minute, Schlupp made a cross from the right, and Dukure’s follow-up shot from the right was caught by the goalkeeper. In the 68th minute, Ben Davis got the ball from the left side of the front court and was brought down by Ward. The referee also gave Ward a yellow card. Then Poirot took a free kick and swept towards the penalty area. The ball went slightly wide. In the 75th minute, Romero sent a diagonal pass from the middle, and Sun Xingmin followed up in the frontcourt to form a single goal. As a result, the goalkeeper’s shot was blocked.

In the 83rd minute, Ben Davies got a yellow card for dragging Olis in the defense, and then Crystal Palace set the ball. Anderson received a pass from Eze and kicked the goal. The ball was cleared by Kane from the goal line. In the 88th minute, Tottenham made a substitution, with Sun Xingmin and Langley replaced by Danjuma and Dell. There was 5 minutes of stoppage time in the second half. During stoppage time, Zaha and Foster clashed, and the referee each showed a yellow card.

In the end, Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at home and ranked sixth in the league with 57 points. Lineups for both sides: Tottenham Hotspur: 20-Forster, 12-Emerson, 17-Christian Romero, 34-Langlet (15-Dell in the 88th minute), 23-Pedro Polo , 4-Skip, 35-Hoibel, 3-Ben Davis, 9-Richardlison (21-Kulusevsky in the 79th minute), 7-Sun Xingmin (16th in the 88th minute) -Danjuma), 10-Kane Crystal Palace: 21-Johnstone, 2-Ward, 6-Gay, 3-Mitchell, 16-Anderson, 15-Schrupp (19-Hughes in the 73rd minute), 10-Eze, 28- Dukure, 7-Olis, 11-Zaha, 9-Jordan Ayew (22-Edward in the 84th minute) Both technical statistics:

