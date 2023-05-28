At 3 o’clock in the morning on May 26th, Beijing time, in the 32nd round of the 2022-2023 Premier League supplementary match, Manchester United played against Chelsea at Old Trafford. In the first half, Casemiro scored with a header to give the Red Devils the lead. Martial pushed and scored in stoppage time to expand the score; Ford’s goal rewrote the score again, and Felix scored a one-stop goal for the Blues before the end of the game. At the end of the game, Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1. After this game, Manchester United has 37 games, 22 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses with 72 points, rising to the third place in the standings, and securing the Champions League qualification for next season one round ahead of schedule.

In the 5th minute, Azpilicueta brought down Luke Shaw, and Manchester United got the chance to set the ball on the left side of the midfield. Eriksson took the penalty and drove the ball into the middle of the penalty area. Casemiro jumped high to grab the header The goal was successful and Manchester United led, 1-0!

In the 29th minute, Anthony was unable to persist due to injury and was replaced by Rashford.

In the 5th minute of stoppage time, Sancho received a pass from his teammate in the penalty area and made a cross. Martial pushed his left foot into the net from the left side of the penalty area. Manchester United expanded the score, 2-0! At the end of the first half, Manchester United temporarily leads Chelsea 2-0.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute, Gallagher made a mistake in protecting the ball in the backcourt. Lindelof handed the ball to Sancho. pop up.

In the 72nd minute, B Fee dribbled the ball in the penalty area and was tripped by Fofana. The on-duty referee decisively awarded a penalty kick, and then B Fee personally made a hit. Manchester United made another victory, 3-0! In the 78th minute, Fofana made a mistake in the backcourt and sent the ball directly to the feet of B Fei. The latter knocked across the middle from the right side of the penalty area. With a supplementary shot, Manchester United rewrote the score again, 4-0!

In the 89th minute, Felix dribbled the ball from the middle circle to the front of the penalty area and then suddenly hit the goal with his right foot. Chelsea pulled back a goal, 1-4! At the end of the game, Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 at home.

