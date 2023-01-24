Home Sports Premier League roundup: Chelsea draw with Liverpool
Sports

2023-01-24
Author: Zhang Wei

Chelsea and Liverpool, who are not doing well recently, ended in a 0-0 draw on the 21st. Both teams are 10 points away from the fourth place in the Premier League. West Ham sent away Everton 2-0 at home and achieved their first Premier League victory in nearly three months.

At Anfield that day, the visiting Chelsea were more threatening in the first half. First, Havertz’s supplementary shot was ruled offside first, and new aid Badiasil’s header was blocked by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. Liverpool, whose offensive power once frightened all opponents, did not perform much. In the end, the two teams drew a goalless draw.

After this campaign, the two traditional Premier League powerhouses, one ranked eighth and the other 10th, also scored 29 points, but Chelsea played one more game. They have been 10 points behind the fourth place Manchester United, and the prospects for the Champions League next season are slim.

West Ham United played against Everton at home on the same day. The record of the two teams has been quite dismal this season, and the positions of the two head coaches are in jeopardy. This time, the home team’s Bowen played a key role. He first grabbed a point in the penalty area in the 34th minute to give West Ham United the lead. Seven minutes later, he received Antonio’s right-hand breakthrough cross and scored a goal. West Ham United coach Moyes relieved the pressure, but put Everton coach Lampard on more pressure.

West Ham United temporarily raised the ranking to 15th; Everton continued to rank second to last, and had the same 15 points as Southampton at the bottom. Southampton lost 0:1 to Aston Villa at home that day.

In addition, the two “promoted horses” Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest drew 1:1, Leicester City and Brighton shook hands 2:2, and Crystal Palace and Newcastle United 0:0.



