Inhabitants of the Los Columbos neighborhood, in the town of Fontibón, were shocked by the macabre discovery of a recycler who was checking the garbage containers in the sector. On the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, the man set out to separate the waste from one of the public parks in the area and found a suitcase that contained the lifeless body of a young woman.

At that moment, he addressed the inhabitants of the sector and they called the authorities, who did not take long to carry out the uprising. There is still no official report from the Police, nor from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office (the entity that responded to the community’s call), but it is known that the body had been in the place where it was found for several hours.

The victim was identified as Valentina Trespalacios, a well-known DJ who entertained the music scene in different cities in Colombia and abroad. She was barely 23 years old and this weekend she was partying with her North American boyfriend, according to an interview given by one of her relatives to Blu Radio.

“She appeared in a suitcase, dismembered with the pajamas she usually slept in and we are asking the authorities to speed up this part (investigations) (…) she went out to party with her American fiancé on Friday and Saturday” .

In the stories that Valentina published on WhatsApp, on Saturday night, she is seen in the company of her boyfriend. Therefore, her relatives suspect that he was the last person to see her alive: “she shared WhatsApp messages while at the disco. There is no doubt that they were sharing, so we want him to appear, to give her face, to give us her version, to tell us where he left her, what happened to her?

As revealed in the middle of their interview with the previously mentioned medium, the DJ and her boyfriend “had known each other for more than a year, many plans.” So it is difficult for them to understand what could have happened. Since Valentina’s death became known, they have not heard from him again, so, from now on, he appears as one of the main suspects in the case.

“I was about four years into the DJ career. He had done very well, he had a very promising future, so much so that he hung out all over the country, in the best clubs ”, as well as in those of Chile, Mexico, Brazil and Peru. In addition, she was very active in networks. She constantly posted content about her personal life and her work, reaching, on Instagram alone, more than 16,000 followers.

Her death remains a mystery, many pieces are still missing to complete the puzzle of what were the last hours in the life of Valentina Trespalacios. There is no trace of her partner, nor is it known exactly at what time between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon she was murdered. with Infobae

