6.5 earthquake shakes southern Mexico without victims or damage

Impacts: 2

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 was registered in the early hours of this Friday in southern Mexico, with no casualties or damage being reported at the moment, the authorities reported.

The tremor occurred (05.29 in Bolivia) 140 km southwest of Pijijiapán (Chiapas state), near the border with Guatemala, according to a report by the National Seismological Service.

“No material damage or injured people or human losses are reported,” said Chiapas Civil Protection on Twitter, after monitoring by various regions of the state, with coasts on the Pacific.

The movement was also felt in neighboring Oaxaca, where no damage has yet been reported.

Mexico registers intense seismic activity because it is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which unites America with Asia and where most of the world‘s earthquakes occur.

