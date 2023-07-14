Home » 6.5 earthquake shakes southern Mexico without victims or damage
News

6.5 earthquake shakes southern Mexico without victims or damage

by admin

Impacts: 2

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 was registered in the early hours of this Friday in southern Mexico, with no casualties or damage being reported at the moment, the authorities reported.

The tremor occurred (05.29 in Bolivia) 140 km southwest of Pijijiapán (Chiapas state), near the border with Guatemala, according to a report by the National Seismological Service.

“No material damage or injured people or human losses are reported,” said Chiapas Civil Protection on Twitter, after monitoring by various regions of the state, with coasts on the Pacific.

The movement was also felt in neighboring Oaxaca, where no damage has yet been reported.

Mexico registers intense seismic activity because it is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which unites America with Asia and where most of the world‘s earthquakes occur.

See also  Discrimination of President Hong’s visit to Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: CCP’s official media fraud | Honduras | Honduras | Yenández

You may also like

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Kaleidoscope

Owner’s False Promise: The Controversy Surrounding A 10...

Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” –...

Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration...

Rural communities of Arauquita received 15 kilometers of...

Beijing Zoo’s Cool Measures: Mats, Sprinklers, and ‘Cool...

Strollers will find Howler on the Elbe beach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy