England is the birthplace of football and to this day it is still home to some of the biggest and most important clubs in the world. Emblazoned teams, which have made the history of this sport and which have seen the passing of great champions, many times creators of incredible and legendary victories.

Some eras were almost entirely marked at continental level by English teams, such as the late 1970s and early 1980s when teams such as Liverpool, Nottingham Forest e Aston Villa they hit like hurricanes on European cups, or the resurgence of British splendor in the late 2000s after some tarnishing time.

A strange English championship that saw a before and an after, as if we were talking about AC and DC. Yes, because in 1992 the history of the football championship of the country of His Majesty King Charles changes completely. Those are difficult times and so, for economic reasons and to bring more money into the club coffers, the split takes place. The first English series, which starting from the 1888/1889 championship was called the First Division, began to lose important players, teams that merged into the newly formed Premier League. Eventually everyone will get into it and a new phase in the history of English football will be born. With a new denomination and a new type of league comes the sunset of the teams that marked an era and realities that had begun to lose their way like Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool rise to the chair.

These are precisely the most titled teams in the history of the Premier League and have seen the resurgence of other formations such as Manchester City and Chelsea behind them, despite the fact that sometimes beautiful and romantic stories happen in defiance of vil money, such as absolutely unexpected victory of the Premier League 2015/2016 by Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester.

Manchester United: the queen of the Premier League

Putting numbers and figures in order, the team that has the most English “scudettos” is Manchester United. The Reds are an integral part of the history of English football and see their foundation in 1878. Since then and since they took part in the top championship of Albion, they have collected the beauty of 20 championships, more than anyone else, asserting their dominance especially in the 90s and 2000s, under the sole guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, with which they won 13 national titles in 20 years.

In total, however, the Red Devils have won 20 league titles between the First Division and the Premier League, as already mentioned, 12 FA Cups, 5 National League Cups and 21 Community Shield trophies. In the international field, on the other hand, they managed to win 3 cups of the top continental competition (European Cup and UEFA Champions League), 1 Intercontinental Cup, 8 Club World Cups, 1 Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 UEFA Europa League and 1 UEFA Super Cup.

In second place is Liverpool

The second position among the most titled clubs in England belongs to Liverpool, the city’s team that gave birth, among others, to the Beatles and which carries on its football tradition since 1892. Its heyday at home and internationally comes between the ’70s and ’80s. In those years, between 1972 and 1990, they won 11 league titles and four European Cups. Then a period of tarnish until returning to the top of the national championship and European competitions between the end of the 90s and the 2000s.

In total the Reds bring 18 championships to their showcase, the last one however in the 1989/1990 season, 7 English Cups, 8 English League Cups, 15 Community Shields and 4 English second division championships. Internationally, however, Liverpool can boast 6 Champions League, 3 UEFA Cups and 3 UEFA Super Cups.

Arsenal closes the podium

Third place for the London Gunners, a team founded in 1886 in the Highbury district of the English capital. Arsenal is certainly one of the Premier League teams with the longest history and certainly among the most loved at home but also abroad. A training rich in history which, as can be seen from the palmares, has given a lot of satisfaction to its supporters. The last time they were at the top of the table in the English top tier was in the 2003/2004 season, when the odds on Premier League matches (indicator of the favorites of the tournament) were all in favor of the Gunners coached by Arsene Wenger. In the team there were champions like Bergkamp and Henry in attack but also Campbell and Cole in defense or Pires and Vieira in midfield. A very strong formation that closed at ninety points +11 from the second, Chelsea.

Either way the Gunners can boast well 13 championships won, 13 National Cups, 2 English League Cups and 15 Community Shields. The palmarés on international trophies is different, which they see occupying few spaces in the London team’s museums, with only one Cup Winners’ Cup, won in 1994 and one Fairs Cup, won in 1970.