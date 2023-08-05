Home » Premier League: Transfer of striker Højlund to Man United perfect
Status: 08/05/2023 3:00 p.m

English record champions Manchester United have signed Danish striker Rasmus Højlund.

The transfer fee should be the equivalent of 74 million euros and could increase by a good eight million euros through bonus payments, according to media reports. As the club announced, the 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further season extension. Højlund previously played for Atalanta Bergamo in Italy.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a fan of this big club since I was a little boy and I’ve dreamed of playing at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” the attacker was quoted as saying in the statement. Højlund admitted he is still at the beginning of his career but is ready to take the next step and play in a group of world-class players.

However, it will probably be some time before Højlund makes his debut in Dutch coach Erik ten Hag’s side due to a tissue injury he sustained while still training at Atalanta. Manchester United will start the new Premier League season at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14th.

