Preparing for the Chengdu Universiade: Green, Innovative, and Exciting

Going to the Youth Covenant! The Chengdu Universiade sent out an invitation, we are ready

CCTV News: The Chengdu Universiade will be held from July 28 to August 8. This is the third time that the Universiade has been held in mainland China after the Beijing Universiade and the Shenzhen Universiade, and it is also the first time in western my country to hold a comprehensive international sports event race. Today (July 12) morning, the inaugural meeting of the Chinese University Sports Delegation for the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu was held in Changchun, Jilin.

We learned from the report that the Chinese delegation of the Chengdu Universiade is composed of more than 700 people, among which 411 athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities in 25 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across the country will participate in all 18 major events of the Chengdu Universiade. The goal of “full registration” has been achieved. The average age of athletes is 22.9 years old, with 206 male athletes and 205 female athletes.

The opening of the Universiade is less than 30 days away, how is the preparation? What are the highlights? Let’s take a look together↓↓↓

The Chengdu Universiade actively implements the concept of “green, wisdom, vitality, and sharing” and the principle of “green, frugal, and necessary”, and takes the goal of carbon neutrality as the guide to implement the concept of green and low-carbon throughout the preparation of the Universiade, The whole process of holding and post-match. According to preliminary calculations by a third-party verification agency, the Universiade will reduce carbon emissions by about 26,000 tons after the full implementation of emission reduction measures at the source.

It is understood that the new venues of the Chengdu Universiade fully adopt green building materials to reduce construction waste and pollutants. The venues have replaced LED energy-saving lamps and realized multi-level lighting control to promote efficient and stable energy consumption of the venues. In addition, Chengdu has also invested 1,340 new energy buses and more than 1,000 new energy cars as transportation service vehicles for athletes, technical officials, and media so that 90% of the traffic from the Universiade Village to the venues in the central city uses new energy vehicles, and 100% of the traffic inside the Universiade Village Use new energy shuttles.

The mascot of the Chengdu Universiade, which has attracted much attention from the outside world, can also be seen as “Chengdu Faner”. The mascot of the Chengdu Universiade “Rong Bao” is based on the real giant panda “Sesame” in the Panda Base.

As an important symbol in large-scale sports events, the torch is undoubtedly an important window to convey the spirit of the city. The Chengdu Universiade torch “Ronghuo” takes Chengdu’s abbreviation “Rong”, which also means “integration” and “inclusiveness”. The torch uses the main visual color block of the Universiade with colorful gradients to integrate the four gradient colors of vermilion, bright yellow, emerald green, and lake blue, and presents the enthusiastic, energetic, fashionable and colorful life of Chengdu and the colorful youth of college students.

Chengdu Universiade medal “Rongguang”. The overall design of the medal is mainly inspired by the emblem of the Chengdu Universiade and the sun bird. The element of the emblem sun bird is used for extension design, and the irregular fan shape is used to present the wings of the bird. It means that the bird protects the land of abundance. The medal is an irregular circle as a whole, using geometric fans to represent the sun’s rays, conveying the design concept of the sun bird guarding dreams. The name of the medal is “Rongguang”, which is a homonym for “Glory”, which means glory and brilliance and entrusts the good expectations for the Universiade athletes to spread their wings and dream in Chengdu.

Since the launch of the Chengdu Universiade mascot “Rongbao”, peripheral products have been continuously innovated and updated, and the public has a lot of enthusiasm for consumption.

It is understood that the Chengdu Universiade uses the licensed products of the Universiade as the promotion carrier, strives to show the concept of “green, wisdom, vitality, and sharing” in the whole chain of “from production to sales”, and implements the “1+3+N” strategy. “1” refers to the goal of benchmarking against the Olympic Games and striving to be first-class; “3” refers to paying close attention to the three major marketing activities, content, and platforms; “N” refers to making good use of N media platforms and planning N event marketing; Create a strong atmosphere for all people to participate and enjoy the Universiade and use licensed products to spread Chinese culture and tell the story of Chengdu.

This grand event of “Flying Youth Embracing Dreams” is ready; let us look forward to the reunion together!

