Editor’s note

Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan sports event is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

On September 1, 1996, due to the time adjustment of the National Games, the 8th Provincial Games was delayed by two years than the original plan. Six years after the 7th Provincial Games was held, Hunan welcomed itself again. sports feast. The 8th Provincial Games was hosted by Changde and co-organized by Yongzhou. Changde held track and field, gymnastics, judo and other events, and the rest were held in Yongzhou.

In the six years from 1990 to 1996, Hunan has achieved remarkable results in competitive sports. It has participated in two Olympic Games in Barcelona and Atlanta, two Asian Games in Beijing and Hiroshima, and the seventh National Games, all of which have entered the “Top Ten in China“. In 1992, Lu Li won the first gold medal at the Hunan Olympics in women’s gymnastics on the uneven bars. In the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Xiong Ni led the way and won the diving men’s 3-meter springboard championship. Behind this, the strong mass base of Hunan Sports is indispensable. In 1991, the Hunan Provincial Sports Commission made a strategic decision to “strengthen the stamina and focus on the county”. The province’s sports undertakings, especially the amateur training of youth and school sports, have been greatly developed, the level of sports technology has been continuously improved, and a large number of high-level sports have emerged. backup talent. Therefore, the 8th Provincial Games is a test of the unremitting efforts of Hunan Sports over the past six years.

Data map: The opening ceremony of the 8th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

This year’s Provincial Games will have 14 prefectures and municipalities in the province and various industry associations directly under the province, as well as some large and medium-sized factories, mines, enterprises and institutions to form teams to participate in the competition, divided into three groups: youth group, adult group and elderly group (doorball, chess). There are a total of 24 competition events, and the total number of people participating in the Games is as high as 6,000, including 3,446 athletes.

Data map: Track and field competition of the 8th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

With the development of sports in Hunan, the Provincial Games are always in the process of continuous reform and innovation, and the 8th Provincial Games is no exception. In order to give full play to the enthusiasm of the sports undertakings in the two places, the 8th Provincial Games was held by Changde and co-organized by Yongzhou. At the same time, in order to encourage the grassroots to directly send high-level sports reserve talents for national training, the Provincial Games not only organizes teams from prefectures and cities to participate in the competition, but also places special emphasis on participating in counties as a unit. In order to motivate professional athletes to work hard and protect the enthusiasm of amateur athletes, professional athletes and amateur athletes competed on the same field in this Provincial Games, and they were admitted and tied for the ranking.

Data map: Tickets for the 8th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

Records are always being refreshed. As the triple jump gold medal in the track and field event of the 8th Provincial Games is about to be unveiled, the 18-year-old Xiangtan female athlete Peng Xiaoyan jumped out of 13.61 meters in her first jump, far exceeding the previous provincial record of 13.01 meters. However, the miracle did not stop. Peng Xiaoyan struck while the iron was hot and jumped 13.63 meters, breaking the record set by herself more than 10 minutes ago.

Data map: Commemorative silver coins of the Eighth Provincial Games with the emblem as the design.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In the statistics of gold medals in the youth group of the 8th Provincial Games, 277 athletes from the Changde City representative team won 102 gold medals, ranking first in the gold medal list. Hengyang ranked second among the 14 delegations with 85 gold medals, and Changsha ranked third with 79 gold medals.