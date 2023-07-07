Home » Pulisic, who is the striker that Milan like
Milan want him at all costs. To bring Christian Pulisic to Milan, the Rossoneri have raised the offer sent to Chelsea to 20 million euros. He, Pulisic, has already refused the transfer to Lyon and he would be very happy to join Milan. What’s more: he has already had a telephone contact with Stefano Pioli, who hopes to have him available for next Monday’s meeting. But who Pulisic? How can it be useful to Milan? Let’s go find out.

