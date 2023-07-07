He would have beaten his pregnant wife and was sent to prison

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation managed to get a judge with functions of guarantee control to impose a measure restricting freedom in the detention center against Jorge David Lagos Jiménez, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

According to the investigation, the events occurred on May 17, in a sector of the Torres de Nando Marín urbanization, in Valledupar, where Lagos Jiménez apparently hit his girlfriend on different parts of the body.

According to the information provided by the victim, the day the attack occurred, she was pregnant, the man would have used a sharp weapon, with which he injured the victim, a situation that forced a surgical intervention as a result of its detachment.

During the statement, the woman added that in the eight months of living together she received a lot of physical abuse, such as a recent one, where, apparently, she was hit on the head with a blunt weapon. The capture of the accused was carried out by uniformed officers of the National Police.

