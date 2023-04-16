Purge in the staff and on the bench! A well-known club is waiting for a reward after a sleepy ride

Before the start of this season, Zlín’s first place in the Chance hockey league would not have been a significant surprise. However, a bad start to the year caused the Rams to “flounder” in the lower levels of the table and only the subsequent resurrection at the end of the regular part of the competition and the playoffs brought the desired triumph. “It helped to ventilate the team. Exchanges were made, the staff was replenished. You could immediately see that the arena started to fill up,” says seven-time league winner Jan Srdínko in the Příklep hockey program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

